When Conor McGregor Hilariously Insulting Urijah Faber Cracked up Dana White

Dana White was left in splits after Conor McGregor hilariously insulted Urijah Faber. The incident took place during The Ultimate Fighter show, where McGregor and Faber coached opposite each other.

‘The Notorious’, known for his quick wit besides his fighting skills, came up with various insults to antagonize Faber during the show. From calling Faber a 50-year-old skateboarder to other comebacks, he managed to get under his counterpart’s skin on multiple occasions. However, one instance stood out from the others.

Conor McGregor’s comeback to Urijah Faber made Dana White chuckle

Conor McGregor, recently challenged by Ilia Topuria to a street fight , possesses unmatched mic skills. His humor is one of the main reasons behind the Irishman’s astronomical popularity.

One such instance was on display when ‘The Notorious’ mocked Urijah Faber about the size of his chin. During an episode of the TUF show, ‘The California Kid’ asked UFC CEO Dana White about where the ring girls were ahead of a fight.

McGregor found a way to turn that against Faber, telling the former WEC champion, “You should walk around with a card and shake that chin.”

White enjoyed every bit of the joke and burst out into laughter. After all, McGregor was the company’s biggest cash cow at that point. His hilarious remarks helped the promotion sell fights and grow into a world-renowned sporting powerhouse.

McGregor and Faber, though, have often shared mutually respectful moments as well. The pair, though, never crossed paths inside the octagon. McGregor fought Chad Mendes, who was Faber’s teammate and student at the Team Alpha Male gym.

The Irishman earned a second-round TKO finish over Mendes at UFC 189 and became the interim UFC featherweight champion. He also won the undisputed featherweight and lightweight titles in the promotion.

Urijah Faber claimed Dana White scrapped Conor McGregor fight

TUF coaches often end up facing off against each other inside the octagon in the finale of the show. That has traditionally gone down since the beginning of the show. However, Conor McGregor and Urijah Faber never fought and the latter blamed Dana White for it.

‘The California Kid’ said on Demetrious Johnson’s YouTube channel, “They needed somebody who could hang with Conor in banter and clout at the time. There was a time when me and him [McGregor] were both trying to get the fight. But Dana said, ‘It’s not gonna happen.’”

Urijah Faber, though, holds the status of a legend in the UFC. He is one of the fighters who brought a great amount of eyeballs to the lighter weight classes in MMA.

