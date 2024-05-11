When Conor McGregor Invited DJ to Party Before Punching Him for No Reason: ‘That Person Is Really Violent and Dangerous’

Remember the brawl brawl between Conor McGregor and an Italian DJ? Wild, right? It all went down last October in Rome. Reports say McGregor was partying with Francesco Facchinetti, a DJ, and his wife after McGregor's kid's baptism. Things seemed chill – they were hanging out for hours!

But then, according to Facchinetti, McGregor invited them to another party. That's when things got weird. Instead of popping bottles, McGregor allegedly decked Facchinetti, breaking his nose! Facchinetti says it came out of nowhere. So, what caused this sudden violence?

Did the DJ press charges on Conor McGregor?

The night took a turn when Conor McGregor, seemingly in high spirits, invited Francesco Facchinetti and his wife to another party. Everyone was enjoying the vibe until, suddenly, the situation escalated without any apparent reason.

"At 2:30 this night, I was attacked by Mr. McGregor," Facchinetti recounted. He described how McGregor, "the very famous McGregor," punched him in the mouth, breaking his nose right in front of the audience that included ten witnesses, friends, and bodyguards.

Facchinetti's wife, Wilma Helena Faissol, vividly described the shocking moment on her social media. "Then out of nowhere, he threw a punch in the face of Francesco," she posted.

According to her, Francesco had just agreed to go to the next party when McGregor struck him. "Luckily, he was very close so he couldn’t load up on his punch. ," she added. This proximity, however, didn't prevent the severe impact; Francesco flew back, hit a table, and fell to the ground.

The confusion was palpable. Wilma first thought it might be a misunderstanding or a show. But the reality quickly sank in as she saw McGregor's friends restraining him, preventing further attacks, while security dimmed the lights and ushered them away.

"Francesco was bleeding. I wanted to help him and the guards chased us away," she expressed, highlighting the abrupt and chaotic aftermath of the unprovoked assault.

Facchinetti further said on his social media, "That punch could go to anyone. My friends, my wife, or other friends. That’s why I decided to sue Conor McGregor because he is a violent and dangerous person."

Why do such public displays of aggression continue to occur despite previous altercations? How should celebrities be held accountable for their actions in public spaces?

