When Conor McGregor Knocked Out Heat Mascot Sending Him to ER in 2023 NBA Finals

Conor McGregor accidentally knocked out the Miami Heat mascot in the 2023 NBA finals. Miami Heat lost to the Denver Nuggets in last year’s NBA final. McGregor was present courtside during the event.

McGregor is one of the most popular athletes in the world. The Irishman took the opportunity to promote one of his products. He was set to do a pre-rehearsed skit during a game break. The stunt, though, didn’t play out as planned.

Trigger warning: The article mentions drugs and alleged sexual harassment.

Conor McGregor sent Miami Heat mascot to the ER

During the third quarter of Game 4, Conor McGregor was advertising for a pain relief spray. As part of the skit, the Miami Heat’s mascot, Burnie, came to the court. He was dressed in full boxing gear.

McGregor arrived on the scene and landed a devastating left hand on the mascot’s dome. He then landed another shot while the mascot was grounded. As part of the skit, the Irish fighter went on to spray the pain relief medicine on the mascot.

Miami Heat staff took the mascot away. However, the man reportedly suffered a serious blow and had to be taken to the emergency room. The Athletic’s Sam Amick later reported that Burnie was doing well.

The skit was an attempt to promote McGregor’s latest product ‘TIDL’. It certainly didn’t go as planned. Conor McGregor faced criticism for going too hard on the mascot. UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad even claimed that the Irish fighter was influenced by drugs.

Advertisement

Conor McGregor’s NBA finals appearance had more controversy

Conor McGregor’s NBA final appearance was a controversial affair. Apart from his incident with the mascot, McGregor was also accused of sexually assaulting a woman. The alleged victim accused McGregor of taking her to the arena’s washroom.

No action against McGregor was taken. As per the state attorney, there were several factors involved. First of all, the alleged victim made a delayed statement. Conor McGregor opted not to make any statement.

On the other hand, there was contradicting evidence to the complaints, and no supporting evidence was found. The attorney's office released a statement that read: "In light of the above facts and circumstances, the State would not be able to satisfy its burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt."

Conor McGregor often becomes the center of unwanted controversy. The 2023 NBA finals appearance was certainly one such instance.

Also Read: Possible New Date for Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler Revealed; Check Out