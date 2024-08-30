When Conor McGregor Paid off 15-Year-Old Debt From His Plumbing Days After Emotional Reunion With Old Friend

Conor McGregor is not all controversy and flashy talks. ‘The Notorious’ recently showed that he also has a heart of gold. Back in the days, McGregor did not live the luxurious life that he is accustomed to presently. Infact, ‘Mystic Mac’ underwent a lot of pain and hardships to become the UFC legend that he is today. Once while working as a plumber, McGregor was in dire need of some money. With an extreme financial crunch threatening to derail his MMA goals, McGregor went up to Paddy Brady, a technician from McGregor’s early days.

McGregor asked him for £61, to which Brady immediately obliged. Well, all these things took place 15 long years back. McGregor’s life then took an upward turn with him making millions while ascending to the pinnacle of the UFC. And amidst all the glitz and glamor, the £61 debt was forgotten by everyone except Conor McGregor.

In a heartwarming gesture, the Irishman visited his home gym in Crumlin Boxing Club after 15 years in 2019 and paid off Paddy Brady’s debt in full. He wrote a check of £61 and handed it back to Brady. Overwhelmed by the gesture, Brady stated, “That is the money he has owed me for 15 years. I got him his tools when he was going to fix the pipes and he never paid me.” Brady further mentioned that the check will not be cashed. It will be framed and put up on display instead, to remember the emotional gesture from ‘Mystic Mac.’ The duo then spent some time inside the boxing ring to reminisce about the old days before bidding goodbye.

Meanwhile, as much as McGregor made Paddy Brady happy, a recent announcement from Dana White has made all of his fans happy too. Waiting eagerly for an update on McGregor’s return, Dana White’s latest Instagram live put emphasis right on the matter. The UFC head honcho mentioned that he will be delivering news about Conor McGregor very soon. Although the exact date was not confirmed, several speculations surfaced.

One such narrative saw Chael Sonnen unveil an ‘inside scoop’ that the UFC is planning to put McGregor in a January 2025 PPV. Thus, with a lot of queries being thrown around, the MMA world is waiting for the ultimate announcement to come from the UFC boss, Dana White.