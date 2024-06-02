When Conor McGregor Spoke About the UFC 229 Post-Fight Brawl With Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor broke his silence about the UFC 229 brawl. The incident occurred on October 6, 2018. It followed McGregor's highly anticipated fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Khabib won the fight by submission in the fourth round but the post-fight chaos overshadowed the victory.

Khabib jumped over the cage and went after McGregor's team. A massive brawl ensued, shocking the MMA world. McGregor has now shared his side of the story. He spoke in an interview with Tony Robbins. McGregor thought Khabib was just celebrating at first. But things quickly got out of hand. Here’s what McGregor had to say about that wild night.

McGregor Downplays Khabib's Fence Jump

Conor McGregor shared his perspective on the infamous UFC 229 post-fight brawl in a revealing interview with Tony Robbins. Initially, McGregor thought Khabib Nurmagomedov was merely celebrating his victory when he leaped over the cage. However, it quickly became clear that Khabib intended to escalate the situation.

McGregor recalled, "The fight was done, the match was done. [Khabib] climbed over the fence and jumped into the crowd to make a bit of noise but as soon as he jumped into the crowd he cowered away."

Despite the chaos, McGregor remained composed, congratulating Khabib on his win and expressing his readiness for a rematch. He stated, "I gave my respect and congrats, he won the match—let's see what happens next time. I'm confident we'll get it again."

The brawl intensified when Khabib targeted McGregor’s camp. McGregor described his encounter with Khabib's brother atop the cage. He explained, "I saw this take place, I got up off the ground and said 'OK, now I’m back in the mix,' jumped on top of the cage, as I jumped on top of the cage, his brother came sprinting across and jumped up on top of the cage also to climb in and help him and join the fight." McGregor took advantage of the situation, delivering a punch to Khabib's brother. "He was right there, I smacked him right in the eye socket," McGregor recounted.

McGregor Claims Self-Defense Throughout Brawl

After the initial skirmish, McGregor attempted to avoid further conflict. He backed himself against the cage to assess the situation. But two more members of Khabib’s team confronted him. "They came right over my back," McGregor said. He quickly defended himself, striking one of the attackers before another landed a hit on him.

The final confrontation involved the original instigator from Khabib's camp, who had broken free from security. "He threw a right hand. As he threw that right hand I threw a left. Boom! There's an image of the right hand just whipping by my face and my left hand just landing flush down the pipe!"

McGregor and Khabib both faced suspensions and fines for their roles in the brawl. Despite these penalties, the incident remains one of the most talked-about moments in MMA history.

So, what do you think about McGregor's perspective? Does it change how you view the brawl? Share your thoughts in the comments.

