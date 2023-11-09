When Dana White banned Islam Makhachev from fighting in the UFC 5 years before he overtook Jon Jones as P4P king

Islam Makhachev is currently the best UFC fighter he is the UFC Lightweight champion and was crowned the best pound-for-pound fighter replacing Jon Jones. Makhachev will probably face Charles Oliveira next in a rematch. But there was a time when the UFC CEO announced that UFC would ban Islam Makhachev forever.

In 2018, Islam Makhachev’s best friend and former undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was engaged in a high-voltage rivalry with the Notorious one Conor McGregor. McGregor and Khabib fought at UFC 229. In the ending moment when Khabib finished McGregor, he jumped the cage.

He attacked Conor McGregor’s grappling coach Dillon Danis and Khabib Corner jumped inside the cage to attack Conor McGregor. Islam was also in the corner of Khabib that night. Later Dana White revealed while talking to the media, “The guys who jumped in will never fight here again. I’ve been working hard to promote this sport. This is not what a mixed martial arts event is normally like.”

Was Islam Makhachev banned?

There seems to be some confusion about whether Islam Makhachev jumped the cage to attack Conor McGregor. While some claim that he did, others argue that Makhachev was not involved in any such incident after the fight.

Makhachev found himself entangled in a rivalry after Dana White announced potential bans for Khabib's team members. Khabib, the former UFC champion, took to Instagram to warn the company that he would not step into the octagon and would retire if any of his teammates faced a ban.

Fortunately, the issue was resolved behind the scenes, and none of Team Khabib faced a ban from the Octagon. Fast forward to the present, Islam Makhachev is making a significant impact in the division, with the potential to surpass his friend Khabib. His plan to capture two division titles next year could further solidify his dominance in the sport.

