When Dana White Believed Jon Jones Lost Against Dominick Reyes At UFC 247

Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes was a controversial match in 2020. Fans believed The Devastator was robbed of a victory on the night of UFC 247. Among the crowd, Dana White happens to be a part of those who believed the same.

In the post fight press conference, the President of the UFC revealed his thoughts on the decision. Even providing his version of stats, Dana White thought Dominick Reyes won against Jon Jones.

Dana White’s opinion on Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes

The ending of UFC 247 was highly controversial among the MMA community. Jon Jones was announced the winner against Dominick Reyes after five rounds. However, fans believed the decision to be a robbery.

Jones on the other hand, truly believed in his victory. This was contradicted by the president of the UFC, Dana White. The 54-year-old claimed he thought Dominick Reyes won the bout against the undefeated contender.

“Going into the last round, I had Dominick Reyes three to one,” said Dana White. The president of the UFC wholeheartedly believed in The Devastator’s decision to win.

White was also confronted by his own children regarding the supposed robbery. In the post fight press conference, Dana claimed his kids were ‘terrorizing’ him about Dominick Reyes’ victory.

This light heavyweight bout had the world talking. White, who believes Jones to be the greatest fighter of all time, claimed Reyes to have taken the decision to win.

The aforementioned press conference clips resurfaced after Dana picked Bones over Islam Makhachev as the pound-for-pound best fighter.

Although fans disagreed with the decision, the bout was never overturned. Jon Jones is currently an undefeated contender and a champion in the heavyweight division of the UFC.

When Jon Jones revealed he almost gave up against Dominick Reyes

Jon Jones is widely regarded as the greatest of all time. However, the heavyweight champion has faced adversity in the octagon. Despite taking home the victory, Bones revealed he almost gave up fighting Dominick Reyes.

Dominick Reyes was a persistent fighter at UFC 247. He managed to knock Jones down with a brutal strike to the stomach. This had set a tone for what The Devastator had come to do to his opponent.

In an interview, Jones revealed his thoughts on what it was like to fight Reyes. He expressed almost giving up at UFC 247. However, the heavyweight champion managed to pull through and stay an undefeated champion.

“I remember thinking to myself, ‘Hey you’ve had a great career,’” said Jones. He claimed to have almost handed the win over to Dominick Reyes due to the supposed hunger he possessed.

“And something just as clear as that other voice said, f*** that,” said Jon Jones. Although he almost came up short, Bones revealed he came to his senses later on.