When Dana White Dismissed Complains About UFC Fighter Pay: ‘They Eat What They Kill'

Dana White once dismissed the notion that UFC fighters are underpaid. In a 2022 interview with GQ, The UFC CEO claimed that fighters get paid exactly what they deserve.

White added that people who believe that fighters are underpaid should go and start their own MMA organization. However, he claimed that he was willing to splash the cash out when there was a big fight on the line.

White’s old take on fighter pay

Dana White didn’t hide his opinion when asked about whether fighters deserve to be paid more. He said, “Believe me, these guys [UFC fighters] get paid what they’re supposed to get paid.”

White further added, “They eat what they kill. If you don’t like it, there’s a simple solution to this problem. Go start your own MMA organization.”

White then added that he was open to spending big for super fights. He brought up one instant of trying to match Fedor Emelianenko up against Brock Lesnar.

The UFC CEO said, “We offered Fedor Emelianenko an ungodly amount of money, and they didn’t want the fight. I don’t know what to tell you.”

UFC fighters, on the entry-level get paid around USD 10-12K per fight, with the same amount as a win bonus. However, champions and other notable superstars make multiples more.

The UFC CEO has often faced backlash over the base payment and Andrew Schulz even roasted Dana White at a recent event.

Top superstars usually bag even around a million per fight. The amount is usually way more than what top fighters in other organizations make.

Dana White compares UFC pay to boxing pay

Top boxers often make close to USD 100 million per fight, which is way more than even the biggest UFC superstars make. Dana White, though, has claimed the UFC’s culture is way better than boxing’s.

He reckons that in the UFC, every person from top to bottom is taken care of well. Such is not the case with boxing. In a recent appearance on the club Shay Shay podcast, White criticized boxing.

White told Shannon Sharpe, “Boxing got so f*****up that nobody could make a living out of it, that Saudi Arabia had to take it over. A group of people that have so much money, they don’t care whether they make or lose money."

Dana White then gave a final verdict, falling back to his old opinion. He said those who are unhappy with the payment structure should start their own MMA promotion.