When Dana White Revealed How a Cocaine Scandal Helped UFC to a Billion-Dollar Deal

In 2017, a cocaine scandal shook ESPN’s foundation. Did you know it led to UFC's billion-dollar deal with ESPN? Dana White revealed this shocking twist during an interview, leaving many in disbelief. How did a dark moment for ESPN become a golden opportunity for UFC?

White explained that John Skipper, then ESPN president, blocked UFC from getting a deal. But everything changed when Skipper resigned, forced out by his cocaine dealer’s extortion attempt. This unexpected event opened the door for UFC’s massive agreement with ESPN. Curious how one man’s downfall paved the way for UFC’s rise?

When Dana White, the ever-candid president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), sat down with Grant Cardone, he unveiled a story that sounds almost too dramatic to be true. "You ever hear of John Skipper?" White began, setting the stage for a saga that would significantly impact the UFC's broadcast trajectory. Skipper, once the president of ESPN and not exactly a fan of the UFC, played an unwitting yet crucial role in what would become a game-changer for the fighting league.

"John Skipper ran ESPN. Now, I think he runs DAZN. Runs ESPN, beloved, looks like the squarest dude on the planet," White explained. He continued to detail Skipper's unexpected personal issues that led to a seismic shift in the sports broadcasting landscape. "Older guy. Hates UFC. Hates it. Big soccer guy. For whatever reason, people like different things. And I'm not shitting on John Skipper. But this is a fact, this happened and this is a true story," White shared, ensuring listeners knew the gravity of the tale.

At the time, the UFC was nearing the end of its fruitful but concluding deal with Fox. The partnership had bolstered UFC's visibility but was winding down as the media landscape shifted dramatically. "These guys are killing it in revenue, they're getting $5 per subscriber when cable was the biggest it's ever been. So, our FOX deal is up and we're probably not gonna do another deal with FOX. They're selling off cable networks and restructuring. So they're not the same company when we signed with them," White explained the backdrop against which the UFC was searching for a new broadcasting home.

Enter the unforeseen scandal: "John Skipper's cocaine dealer is gonna rat him out," White revealed the crux of the issue. "So he has to tell Disney 'My cocaine dealer is gonna go public' or whatever, so he has to step down from ESPN, right at the time we're trying to make a new TV deal." This sudden resignation due to Skipper's struggle with a substance addiction and an extortion threat opened a pivotal door for the UFC.

With Skipper out, ESPN brought in Jimmy Pitaro, a figure well-acquainted with and favorable to the UFC, having previously run Yahoo! Sports. "Who do they put in as the new president? Jimmy Pitaro, who ran Yahoo! Sports for years. I've known him a long time. He's a great dude, and he loves the UFC," White said, clearly relieved about the turn of events.

This change at the helm of ESPN was exactly what the UFC needed. Quickly capitalizing on the new leadership dynamics, the UFC struck a monumental 5-year, $1.5 billion deal with ESPN, ushering in a new era for the sport. Meanwhile, Skipper moved on to DAZN and later co-founded Meadowlark Media, navigating his career past the scandal that inadvertently fueled one of the most significant deals in sports broadcasting.

What do you think the UFC’s trajectory would have been without this unexpected turn of events? Sometimes, the most unlikely circumstances can lead to the biggest successes.

