When Dana White Said Islam Makhachev Will ‘Never Fight’ in UFC After Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov Debacle

Can you imagine the UFC without one of its champions? Back in October 2018, at UFC 229, chaos erupted. Khabib Nurmagomedov had just secured a victory over Conor McGregor, but the fight wasn’t over. The action spilled over as Khabib leaped out of the Octagon, targeting McGregor's teammate Dillon Danis.

Amid the turmoil, Islam Makhachev jumped in, defending his teammate. Dana White, UFC's president, was furious. He declared that Makhachev and others involved would never fight in the UFC again. But what led to such a harsh decision? And how did Makhachev find himself on the brink of a forced exit from the UFC?

Bold words of Dana White

During the heated aftermath of UFC 229, Islam Makhachev's actions put his UFC career in jeopardy. Amidst the chaos, as team members exchanged blows, Makhachev was seen attacking Conor McGregor’s teammate, a move that sparked outrage.

Dana White, visibly angered by the breach of discipline, didn't mince words at the post-fight press conference. "The guys who jumped in will never fight here again," he asserted. "I've been working hard to promote this sport. This is not what a mixed martial arts event is normally like."

Caught in a moment that could have defined his career, Makhachev faced a grim reality. However, he didn't publicly contest Dana's initial decision, choosing instead to let the situation unfold behind the scenes. The real turning point came from Khabib Nurmagomedov, Makhachev’s mentor and teammate, who took a bold stand.

Khabib to the rescue

Khabib threatened to leave the UFC unless the bans were reconsidered, highlighting a potential double standard by the organization. “Why do you have to punish my team, when both teams fought? If you say that I started it, then I do not agree, I finished what he had started” Khabib questioned on social media, bringing significant pressure on UFC executives.

This pushback led to crucial behind-the-scenes negotiations. Despite the stern public front, the UFC was reluctant to lose one of its stars like Khabib and potentially Makhachev. The resolution was subtle but effective; Makhachev was allowed to continue fighting in the UFC.

A decision that paved the way for his redemption and rise through the ranks to eventually claim the lightweight championship. This outcome showcased not only the complexities of managing fighter relations in the high-stakes world of professional MMA but also highlighted the influence of top-tier fighters in shaping the decisions of the sport's leadership.

So, what do you think? Could this incident have been a pivotal moment that shaped not only Makhachev's career but also the policies of the UFC?