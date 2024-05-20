When Dana White Threw Out Peloton Bikes From UFC’s Gyms After Appearance on Theo Von’s Podcast

Have you ever wondered what happens when a sponsor crosses Dana White? The UFC CEO recently removed all Peloton bikes from UFC gyms. Peloton, known for its high-tech exercise equipment, found itself in Dana's crosshairs. Why did this happen? It all started with comedian Theo Von's podcast.

Dana learned that Peloton demanded an episode featuring Robert F. Kennedy Jr. be taken down. White, who values independence, was furious. This isn't the first time Dana stood his ground. He once told a sponsor to "go f*** yourself" after they had issues with him posting a video supporting Donald Trump.

How did it all start

Dana White's decision to remove Peloton bikes from UFC gyms is a story worth telling. It all began when White appeared on Theo Von's podcast, "This Past Weekend." During the episode, Von shared an interesting and frustrating story with Dana.

Von revealed, "I interviewed Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and some sponsors demanded that I take down the episode." White, visibly surprised, asked, "What's wrong with him?" "Nothing," Von responded. He explained that Peloton, the sponsor in question, was upset because of Kennedy's controversial vaccine views.

This revelation did not sit well with White. "Peloton sells stationary bikes, and they’ve got a problem with Robert f—ing Kennedy," White remarked with indignation. "F— you, Peloton."

White's reaction was swift and decisive. He immediately decided that Peloton bikes had no place in UFC gyms. To prove his point, he shared an Instagram story showing Echelon bikes replacing the Peloton machines. White's stance was clear: sponsors should not interfere with content or demand changes based on their preferences.

“This is America,” White said. “You can f—ing have whoever you want on your podcast. You can do whatever the f— you want to do.”

Did Dana White keep his word?

Upon learning about Peloton’s involvement, White asked his team, "Do we have Pelotons in the gym?" After receiving an affirmative answer, White declared, "We’re going to go throw them in the f—ing garbage today. We’re throwing the Pelotons in the garbage. We’re throwing them out of the UFC gym."

This wasn't the first time Dana White had taken a strong stand against sponsor interference. He shared another story with Von, revealing how a major UFC sponsor once tried to censor him. White posted a video supporting Donald Trump on his personal social media. A sponsor called and demanded he take it down. "You know what I said?" White recounted. "Go f*** yourself."

This story perfectly illustrates White's approach to sponsorships. He likened them to relationships, emphasizing the need for alignment and mutual respect. “If I gotta be in a relationship with somebody for six years, we better be aligned and we better think and feel the same way,” White said.

White's decision to remove Peloton bikes was not just about a single incident. It was about setting a precedent. He made it clear that the UFC values independence and will not be dictated by sponsors.

What is up with Peloton?

Peloton, on the other hand, has faced significant challenges. Despite its popularity and innovative equipment, the company has struggled financially. Peloton reported a net loss of $159.3 million for the third quarter of 2023. Sales also dropped year-over-year, indicating tough times for the fitness giant.

Nevertheless, Peloton continues to push forward, announcing partnerships with the NBA and WNBA. Yet, Dana White's actions serve as a stark reminder that the relationship between sponsors and organizations must be built on respect and mutual understanding.

