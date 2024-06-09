When Dana White’s Mother Claimed That He Cheated on His Wife With UFC Ring Girls and His Sister-in-Law

Dana White is a known face among fight fans. He has built the UFC from scratch and is also touted to be a global powerhouse. However, he has often been criticized for his personal life.

White's mother June White once made a few shocking revelations about her son. She hinted at a strained relationship between White and his wife.

Dana White was accused of sleeping with ring card girls

Dana White’s mother claimed his son has been involved in extramarital affairs. She shockingly accused White of sleeping with ring card girls. Apart from that, she also said that White cheated with his sister-in-law. White’s mother further claimed that her son is always embodied in a fight with his wife.

June White said in a 2011 interview for publicizing her book, “His marriage is a joke. Everyone knows he puts Tiger Woods to shame. He has plenty of the ring card girls sleep with him… He slept with his sister-in-law in my house which made me absolutely furious. He goes after any girl he wants and usually gets them. They are [White and his wife] constantly fighting. In their honeymoon, she gave him the worst black eye I’ve ever seen.”

The accusations didn’t end there. June White further claimed that her son lost human qualities like empathy and other aspects with time. She explained these in her book Dana White, King of MMA: An Unauthorized Biography.

June White further added, “He seems to have lost his character somewhere along the way. He mistreats people. It’s terrible the way he speaks to women and treats women. That really bothers me, because I don’t believe I’ve ever brought him up to behave like that.”

When Dana White provided a cold response about his parents passing away

Dana White was known to have a rough relationship with his parents. Last year, in an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, White revealed that both his parents had passed away.

He was asked whether his rough relationship with his parents played a part in his success. White replied, "My relationship with my parents has definitely made me who I am today in many different ways. Not just in life and in business, but as a father too. So, I wouldn't change my upbringing, not one thing about it. I wouldn't change any of it."

White then shockingly revealed that he was indifferent to his parents passing away. He said, "I didn't wish any ill will on either one of my parents, but no, when they passed away I had almost no feelings about it, to be honest with you."

Dana White has built a great relationship with hundreds of fighters, helping the UFC grow. However, he seemingly didn’t have a good bond with his parents at home.