When Deion Sanders slammed Skip Bayless for incorrectly reporting that his then-teammate Troy Aikman was gay

Skip Bayless hasn’t changed a bit, when it comes to making controversial comments, as he was in the 90s. In fact, during those years, he released a book in which he made a very strong comment on Troy Aikman's sexuality. Skip Bayless commented that Troy Aikman is gay.

During an interview, Bayless got slammed about that comment by Troy's dear friend Deion Sanders. The video of that interview, recorded in the 90s is going viral on the internet. Let's get into the details of how Deion Sanders gave a mouth full of words to Skip Bayless. Here we go!

Deion Sanders stood by his friend Troy Aikman, slamming Skip Bayless for the rude comment he made

Deion Sanders was part of an Interview in the 90s along with Skip Bayless and Pam Oliver, the rare footage of which is going viral across social media. During that interview, Deion Sanders started off by giving a rough time to Skip Bayless, asking him why he made such a horrible comment against Troy Aikman, who is one of the good friends of the NFL legend.

Talking to Skip Bayless, Deion Sanders said, "Where do you get off saying one of my teammates is a homosexual? Where are your facts? Do you know how detrimental that is to a guy like Troy?" To this Skip Bayless said that he heard it somewhere. Hearing this, Deion Sanders got triggered and said, "I'm not gay, but Troy is a good-looking guy. I'm sure he can get any woman he wants."

Now an interesting thing is that he wrote about Troy Aikman being gay in his book, which was released during that time period. After hearing Skip Bayless's explanation for why he made such a huge statement against a legendary NFL player, Pam Oliver went ahead giving a journalism lesson to Bayless. She said, "Journalism 101, you do not print rumors." She is 100% right here!

Skip Bayless also said that all that there's in his book is backed up by quotes said by athletes. That specific statement got Deion Sanders so angry that he said, "When you go to the Cowboys now, when you visit, do you feel friction? because I know a lot of my teammates don't like you." To write something about a man's character based on a rumor was definitely not the right of Skip Bayless. What's your take on this?