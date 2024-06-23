When DeMar DeRozan Offended Kobe Bryant Because of His Shoe Choice; DETAILS Inside

One of the first celebrities to support Kobe Bryant's signature shoe line when it launched in 2005 was DeMar DeRozan. He was a star student at Compton High School at the time. During his time at USC, DeMar also wore Kobe sneakers, a habit he carried into the NBA.

But DeRozan did not wear Kobe's shoes when his Raptors played the Los Angeles Lakers in Toronto one night in 2012. DeMar attributed that incident to Vince Carter, a fellow Nike endorser.

DeRozan said that Carter had previously asked if he would play against the Lakers wearing Kobe's shoes. DeMar wondered about that one.

What did DeRozan say?

DeRozan said on the 25/10 Show, "I'm like, that was my first time thinking about it. So it dawned on me that when we played Kobe again, I said, 'Man, I ain't wearing no Kobes because I know the mental edge that Kob' already try to have over people.' He's the type like, 'You got my shoes on, I'm about to kill you with my sh** on.' So I went to the game wearing some Jordan, like, 'Fu** that.'"

Kobe’s reaction to DeRozan’s shoes

Upon entering the court, Kobe saw that DeRozan had on Air Jordan 10 sneakers and said what the fu** you're doing? when he walked up to DeMar. DeMar remained silent but sensed that Bryant was assessing him.

Advertisement

The Lakers dominated the first quarter of the game, scoring 16 points. However, the Raptors persisted in keeping the game close. With the Lakers trailing by one point, 91-92, Phil Jackson decided to call a timeout. However, Kobe stopped by Toronto's bench to deliver a message to Deebo and the team before heading to the Los Angeles bench.

DeRozan later became the face of the Nike Kobe shoe line

DeMar agreed to a four-year contract in 2022 to serve as the face of the Nike Kobe shoe line. On social media, Kobe's widow Vanessa disputed this, but the post has since been removed.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Kobe Bryant Shocked Everyone by Winning the 1997 Dunk Contest as a Rookie