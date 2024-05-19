When Dennis Hallman Wore a ‘Skimpy Blue Speedo’ at UFC 133

What happens when a UFC fighter wears a 'skimpy blue speedo'? Dennis Hallman found out at UFC 133. This event wasn't just about the fight against Brian Ebersole. Hallman's unusual choice of attire stole the spotlight. Why did he wear it? A lost bet with teammates. Hallman thought it was funny.

UFC President Dana White did not. White was horrified and disgusted. Ebersole's quick victory ended the spectacle. He even got a bonus for it. This fight is remembered more for the outfit than the outcome.

From Octagon Entrance to Oops Moment

Dennis Hallman’s decision to wear a blue speedo during his fight against Brian Ebersole at UFC 133 was due to a lost bet with his teammates, Len Bentley and Sterling Ford. Hallman revealed, "I thought it was funny. I thought it was embarrassing for me. Obviously, that's why I had to do it. But I didn't think anybody would be cross about it."

As the fight began, fans quickly noticed Hallman's revealing attire. The match took a shocking turn when Hallman's p*nis slipped out while he was wrestling on the ground with Ebersole. This wardrobe malfunction added to the uproar.

Ebersole capitalized on the situation and won the fight in the first round with a ground-and-pound victory. Dana White was relieved to see the end of the bout and awarded Ebersole a $70,000 bonus for "getting those horrifying shorts off TV as soon as possible."

White's reaction was intense: "I'm seriously p**sed off at the guys who work for us who let him walk out with those things on. I've never been so embarrassed to be in the UFC. It was as bad as bad can get." He further expressed his disgust, saying he was "grossed out" and that Hallman's speedo "crossed the line."

In response to the incident, White immediately banned speedo-type attire from being worn inside the Octagon, ensuring no fighter would ever make a similar choice in the future.

What do you think? Was the speedo a hilarious prank or a major fashion faux pas? Let us know in the comments below! Maybe, just maybe, future UFC fighters will take inspiration from Hallman's daring choice, but with some key improvements.