When Dennis Rodman Flew Out to Get Madonna Pregnant: ‘She Asked Me If I Got Her Pregnant She Would Pay Me $20 Million’

Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman had a polarizing basketball career. From being a powerhouse rebounder to later becoming one of the most controversial sporting figures in the late 90s, he boldly lived life on his own terms.

The five-time champion managed to stay in the limelight, both on and off the court. With a larger-than-life personality as an NBA star, Rodman was quite the presence during the 90s celebrity dating scene. Though the two-time All-Star dated multiple high-profile personalities, none had the charm and pop culture pull of Madonna.

In fact, the star couple at one point were very close to being parents.

During his appearance on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club in September 2019, Rodman told a pretty wild story from his time dating the ‘queen of pop’. Safe to say, it’s one of those relationship stories people don’t hear often.

“I was rolling the dice in Vegas and she’s in New York. She calls and the next thing you know the pit bull says Dennis you got a call from Madonna. I said what the hell with you man? That’s bull crap. He said, No Dennis, you got a call from Madonna.”

Rodman continued, “So I said hold the dice, get the call, and she says, Dennis, you know what? I’m ovulating. I said what is that? I’m trying to F*** with her right? I said, okay, great, I’ll be there in five hours. So I put the dice down and say hold the table.”

At this point, one of the hosts, DJ Envy replies in disbelief “Hold the table?! To which ‘The Worm’ replies “They do that S***, we got money, they do that.”

Continuing with the story, Rodman detailed:

“She sent the plane for me, G5. I went to the airport, went over to her house, did my thing, went back on the plane, got back, held the table, started playing dice again.”

To top it off, Dennis added in the end, “She asked me if I got her pregnant, she’d pay me twenty million dollars.” Needless to say, he left the hosts speechless.

Contrary to what some of us might think, their relationship lasted only about six months in 1994, but is still talked about today. Their separation wasn’t due to personal tensions or conflicts, but rather because Rodman didn’t want to be known as Madonna’s ‘boy toy’.

Rodman has three children with former wives Annie Bakes and Michelle Moyer. Though a kid with the ‘Material Girl’ wasn't supposed to be, their relationship created lots of speculations and rumors which are still alive and well.