When Derrick Lewis Was Handed Sex Ban for Calling Ronda Rousey ‘Fine’ by Wife

Derrick Lewis was handed a sex ban by his wife for calling Ronda Rousey ‘fine’ in his post-fight interview. Lewis once fought Rousey’s partner and current Travis Browne in a UFC Fight Night and earned a knockout win.

Lewis delivered an iconic line in his post-fight interview, calling ‘Rowdy’ fine. That landed him in a sex ban with his wife, who didn’t like the words said by ‘The Black Beast.’

What did Derrick Lewis say about Ronda Rousey?

Ronda Rousey, who recently laid out the only condition under which she’d attend a UFC event, is a pioneer of women’s MMA. Rousey is also known for her spectacular looks.

After beating Travis Browne, Derrick Lewis called for Rousey’s attention in a hilarious manner, saying in his post-fight interview, “Forget that guy; I got much more heart than he has. Where is Ronda Rousey fine a** at?”

Hilarity was ensured among fans after Lewis’ comments; however, he was handed a sex ban by his wife as a result. Lewis’s wife, April Davis, was far from happy with the comments. In a 2018 interview with TMZ, Lewis said,

“My wife, she’s mad, she ain’t give me a** ever since I mentioned [Rousey] in that last interview. I have to get this win so I can buy her something nice, and hopefully, I’ll get some a** next week.”

Advertisement

Derrick Lewis is a UFC legend and is a mainstay in the heavyweight division. He is the record holder for the most knockouts in UFC history.

Besides his thunderous knockouts, Lewis is also known for his hilarious persona. He has celebrated wins by taking his pants off on multiple occasions.

Also Read: Ronda Rousey Once Perfectly Responded to Shaquille O’Neal Who Claimed He Could Last 45 Seconds With ‘Rowdy’

Derrick Lewis once again made a hilarious Ronda Rousey comment in 2022

In a 2022 interview with Daniel Cormier, Derrick Lewis delivered yet another hilarious Ronda Rousey comment. ‘DC’ told Lewis that he had interviewed Rousey a few weeks back before their sit down.

Lewis casually asked if Rousey had asked about him, sending Cormier and others present on the set to hysteria. When Cormier informed ‘Rowdy’ didn’t, Lewis looked heartbroken.

However, ‘The Black Beast’ claimed he was a married man anyway, so it didn’t matter. Needless to say, Derrick Lewis is a gift for UFC fans. He keeps on giving funny moments. He has rarely failed to try his luck with Ronda Rousey.

Advertisement