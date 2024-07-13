‘When did I say this’: Shedeur Sanders Calls Out Media House for Inaccurate Reports of Top 6 NFL Teams He Would Like To Play For

Shedeur Sanders is one of the best picks for the 2025 NFL draft. However, much before the selection could be done, an X account suggested that the rookie player had already chosen the top six NFL teams he would like to be a part of.

Shortly after the post went viral, Sanders was stunned by what he had just seen and promptly responded, calling the reports inaccurate and fake.

Shedeur Sanders calls the Media house’s reports fake

Recently, an X account, named NFL Rookie Watch listed the top six teams’ names that Sanders wants to compete for. The names include Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, and Philadelphia Eagles.

Subsequently, the 22-year-old responded to the tweet and wrote, “When did I say this,” suggesting that the reports were baseless and that he didn’t wish to join the mentioned team.

Not only this, but his father and head coach of Colorado, Deion Sanders also took to X and called the rumors fake. Deion went on to say: “Please stop lying on us. Show me where @ShedeurSanders said what teams he desired to play for? That’s something we don’t do. God bless whomever was the GENESIS of this lie. We love ya and hope u attain what u desire. “A LIE DON’T CARE WHO TELLS IT”.

For the unversed, Shedeur Sanders is an American football quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes and the youngest son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. He began his college football career in 2021 with the Jackson State Tigers but in 2023 got transferred to the Buffaloes.

Shedeur Sanders commented that his squad is every team’s Super Bowl

Lately, Sanders was asked about his current team, the Colorado Buffaloes, and its influence on college football. At Big 12 media day, the quarterback went on to say that their teammates are everybody’s Super Bowl and thus even he needs to stay level-headed.

Sanders also noted that he was undefeated in the SWAC Championship game and understands the high expectations surrounding him. This is due to his joining a team that was the center of attention last season when his father, Deion Sanders, became the head coach and led the team to a 3-0 start.

Now as the new season approaches, the Colorado Buffaloes will be competing against none other than one of the best franchises, North Dakota State on August 29. Thus, it would be intriguing to see how Sanders and Buffaloes will fare in the matchup.

