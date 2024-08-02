When Did Roman Reigns Miss WWE SummerSlam Before 2024? Find Out

Roman Reigns hasn’t been seen in WWE in the past four months. WrestleMania 40 was the last venture of Roman Reigns which saw him losing his title to Cody Rhodes. Since then, the Tribal Chief isn’t seen in WWE.

He is highly rumored to return at SummerSlam o n August 3 at the Cleveland Brown Stadium. However, if he doesn’t do so this shall be yet another miss of Roman Reigns for SummerSlam. This wouldn’t be his first pay-per-view event which he would miss. He has missed SummerSlam in the past too.

When was the last time Roman Reigns missed SummerSlam?

The last time Roman Reigns completely missed SummerSlam was in 2019. Roman Reigns had returned, but he wasn’t booked for any match. The last match of the card was Brock Lesnar against Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship.

The WWE Championship match was between Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton which Kofi won comprehensively. Roman Reigns those days had taken a backseat, especially after relinquishing his WWE Universal Championship once his leukemia returned. Although he returned to WWE on February 25, 2019, months ahead of SummerSlam, still he stayed out of the grand event

The next time he didn’t feature in any SummerSlam match was in 2020 when he took an off due to Covid-19. However, Roman Reigns did mark his presence towards the end of the show when he returned to attack Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship.

Advertisement

But that was it. Since then not only has Roman not missed SummerSlam, but the main event the grand event thrice; 2021, 2022, and 2023. In 2021, he defeated John Cena to retain his WWE Universal Championship while in 2022 he beat Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match.

In 2023, Roman Reigns beat Jey Uso in the main event as Jey was betrayed by his own twin brother, Jimmy Uso in the match.

Also Read: Paul Heyman Hints At Return Of THIS Former WWE Champion And It Not Roman Reigns

Will Roman Reigns return at SummerSlam 2024?

There are extremely high chances of Roman Reigns returning at SummerSlam in the main event between Solo Sikoa and Cody Rhodes. Solo Sikoa has challenged Roman Reigns saying that he wasn’t man enough to retain the title against Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania 40.

However, Zilla Fatu another cousin of Reigns has said that Roman Reigns hasn’t revealed anything about his return to WWE whatsoever, and only he knows when he is returning. The Tribal Chief was last seen at the prayer meeting of his father Sika Anoa’i who tragically passed away.

Advertisement