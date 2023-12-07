When did Travis Kelce first talk about Taylor Swift on his New Heights podcast? Find out what he said

Taylor Swift recently gave out some crucial insights into the timeline of her relationship, along with some no-one-knew details, to the fans. One such detail was when she clarified what the sparking point of her relationship was. It was, of course, when Travis Kelce first mentioned her on his Podcast.

The exact timeline of Travis Kelce talking about Taylor Swift for the first time in his Podcast

Everyone knows that Travis Kelce mentioned Taylor Swift in his New Heights podcast, which he runs with his brother Jason Kelce. The instant virality of that part of the podcast got him a chance with the Cornelia Street singer, and the rest is history. But what podcast are we talking about here?

Well, Travis Kelce first mentioned his now-girlfriend in his podcast on episode 50, which was released on July 26, 2023. If you check out the podcast episode, you will find the Chiefs tight end talking about his world-famous incident starting at around the 25:00 timeframe.

During this timeframe, you will find Travis Kelce mentioning how he made Taylor Swift a friendship bracelet but was unable to give her one during his visit to the Taylor Swift concert that was going on at that time. Interestingly, that friendship band has his number on it.

We all know what happened after that. That specific part of the podcast went viral on the internet, and I came across Taylor Swift. Taylor found it adorable, as she mentioned in her recent interview, and decided to give the Chiefs' tight end a chance. The rest is history.

