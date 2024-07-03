When Diddy Apologized To Alex Rodriguez For Commenting On Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram Photo

Jennifer Lopez's turbulent dating history has been on show for most of her career. One of her numerous admirers was Bad Boy CEO Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. The couple dated from 1999 to 2001 until Combs reportedly strayed out from their relationship. During an interview with The Breakfast Club in 2019, Lopez discussed her previous connection with the rapper.

“I don’t know; we never lived together,” Lopez said. “… We were like, boyfriend and girlfriend. We were little. I feel like that was such a long time ago. You know, it was a different type of relationship.”

Diddy apologizes to Alex Rodriguez over comment on Jennifer Lopez's IG post

Jennifer Lopez, who was engaged to Alex Rodriguez at the time, spoke about the time Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs apologized to ARod for criticizing on her Instagram. Jennifer Lopez said, "He wrote Alex after that.”

Lopez added, “He was like, ‘I didn’t mean anything by it. I have nothing but respect for you guys. I’m so happy for you guys.’ You know, we were together so many years ago. It’s just like, we were kids.”

JLo never officially addressed the reason for her and Rodriguez's divorce, but a source close to the couple told E! News last year that the latter was aware of the impending split since Lopez had "not been happy for awhile now." Cheating suspicions persisted throughout the former couple's relationship.

Another source claimed that once Lopez's trust was “broken” there was no turning around. "She feels good about her decision because she knows ARod will still be in her life, just in a different capacity," a source told the portal.

Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs is coming off many allegations against him

Lopez's remarks come months after another of Combs' famous ex-girlfriends, singer Cassie, was the first to make explosive allegations against him in a November 2023 lawsuit. Cassie said that Combs frequently raped and severely assaulted her throughout their on-off relationship, which began in 2005 and ended in 2018.

The exes resolved the matter quietly within 24 hours, but according to recent reports, Cassie is participating in a federal probe into Combs after three more women filed complaints.

Meanwhile, Lopez and Combs' rocky romance was widely covered in the media at the time. Lopez became involved in the rapper's legal difficulties in December 1999, when she and Combs were arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and possession of stolen goods after fleeing the scene of a shooting at a Times Square nightclub. Lopez's charges were dismissed within an hour of her detention, and Combs was eventually acquitted at trial.

Despite Lopez's silence on the charges against her boyfriend, a source claims the singer is "horrified" by the revelations emerged.

"J.Lo is horrified by all of the accusations," a source told In Touch. The source further revealed, "She and Diddy had discussed marriage at one point, but she left him for a reason." People want to know why and what she witnessed.

