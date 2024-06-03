When Do Stanley Cup Finals Start? How to Watch Panther vs Oilers, Full Schedule, Odds and More

The Edmonton Oilers are going to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final after they beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Sunday.

Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman scored for Edmonton. Goalie Stuart Skinner, who was not the starting goalie earlier in the playoffs, stopped 34 shots and was named the First Star of the Game.

The Oilers will face the Florida Panthers in the Final, which starts in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, June 8. The Panthers have the home advantage because they earned 110 points during the regular season.

When does the Stanley Cup Final start?

The first game of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final is on Saturday, June 8. Every game starts at 8 p.m. ET and you can watch them on ABC and ESPN+ in the U.S. In Canada, you can watch on Sportsnet, CBC, and TVA Sports.

How to watch Stanley Cup Finals?

The 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals are happening now, with exciting games one after another. This year, you can't watch the NHL Eastern and Western Conference finals on the same network. If you don't have cable, you'll need to find out which streaming platforms have the games. To get you started, here are some platforms where you’ll be able to stream the match- FuboTV, TruTV, Sportsnet+, and more

Like the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the NHL conference finals are on ESPN (Eastern Conference) and TNT or TBS (Western Conference).

Oilers vs. Panthers odds

According to BetMGM, the Oilers are favored at +105 and the Panthers at -125.

Stanley Cup Finals schedule

Media Day before the Stanley Cup Final is on Friday, June 7. They will announce a full schedule of events for the Media Day later.

Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Oilers at Panthers -- June 8, 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 2: Oilers at Panthers -- June 10, 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 3: Panthers at Oilers -- June 13, 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 4: Panthers at Oilers -- June 15, 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS)

+Game 5: Oilers at Panthers -- June 18, 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS)

+Game 6: Panthers at Oilers -- June 21, 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS)

+Game 7: Oilers at Panthers -- June 24, 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS)

+ if necessar