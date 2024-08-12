When Does College Football Start? Everything to Know About Schedule and More

As summer winds down, football fans across the nation eagerly anticipate the return of college gridiron action.

The 2024 college football season is set to kick off with an exciting lineup of games and some notable changes to the playoff structure.

Let's dive into the key dates, marquee matchups, and what fans can expect in the coming months.

The 2024 college football season will officially begin on Saturday, August 24, with a slate of games known as Week Zero.

This early start features seven matchups, highlighted by an international clash between ACC rivals Florida State and Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, who remained with the program amid rumors of interest from Alabama, will lead his revamped roster against Brent Key's Georgia Tech squad.

The Yellow Jackets, coming off a 7-6 season, will debut their new defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci in this high-profile opener.

Other Week Zero games include:

- McNeese at Tarleton State

- Montana State at New Mexico

- North Alabama vs. Southeast Missouri State

- Norfolk State vs. Florida A&M

- SMU at Nevada

- Delaware State at Hawaii

The first full week of college football action kicks off on Thursday, August 29, with the bulk of games scheduled for Saturday, August 31.

Several intriguing non-conference battles headline the opening weekend:

Advertisement

Clemson vs. Georgia (Atlanta): A clash of defensive titans as these perennial contenders meet in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

All eyes will be on Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik as he leads the Tigers' offense against a revamped Georgia squad.

Penn State at West Virginia: The Nittany Lions, led by quarterback Drew Allar and a dynamic backfield duo, face a tough road test against Neal Brown's Mountaineers, who are riding high after a 9-win season.

Miami (FL) at Florida: An in-state rivalry with high stakes, as Billy Napier's Gators look to right the ship against a Miami team bolstered by transfer quarterback Cameron Ward.

Notre Dame at Texas A&M: The Fighting Irish hit the road to face the Aggies, who debut new head coach Mike Elko and offensive coordinator Collin Klein in this prime-time showdown.

LSU vs. USC (Las Vegas): A Sunday night spectacular featuring two offensive juggernauts with revamped defenses squaring off in Sin City.

Advertisement

The 2024 season marks a significant change in the college football landscape with the expansion of the College Football Playoff to 12 teams.

The new format will include the five highest-ranked conference champions and seven at-large teams selected by the committee.

Key dates for the 2024-25 College Football Playoff:

- First Round: December 20-21, 2024

- Quarterfinals: December 31, 2024 (Fiesta Bowl) and January 1, 2025 (Peach, Rose, and Sugar Bowls)

- Semifinals: January 9, 2025 (Orange Bowl) and January 10, 2025 (Cotton Bowl)

- National Championship: January 20, 2025 (Atlanta, Georgia)

This expanded format promises to bring even more excitement and opportunities for teams to compete for the national title.

As the countdown to kickoff continues, college football fans can look forward to a season filled with thrilling matchups, emerging stars, and the drama of an expanded playoff race.

Whether you're tailgating on campus or tuning in from home, the 2024 college football season is poised to deliver unforgettable moments and fierce competition from coast to coast.