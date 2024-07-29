When Does Simone Biles Compete at the Paris Olympics 2024? All About Women’s Gymnastics Schedule

Simone Biles has been making headlines for her 2024 Paris Olympics participation. She has already delivered an outstanding performance on Sunday, July 28 at the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics. The American gymnast ended with 59.566 points to clinch the top all-around spot.

Biles is now set to compete in the Women's Artistic Gymnastics Team Final on Tuesday, July 30. Let's take a look at the complete Paris Olympics Women's Gymnastics schedule.

When does Simone Biles compete at the Paris Olympics 2024?

Simone Biles is in Paris for her third Olympics appearance. She did a fabulous job when she made her debut at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Now she is looking forward to replicating the same feat. She has already fared decently in the first event of the Women’s Gymnastics. Her upcoming participation in the events is as follows:

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Team Final

Date and time: Tuesday, July 30, 11:15 a.m. CT

How to watch: Tune in to NBC 5 at 11:15 a.m. CT; it will re-air at 7 p.m.

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics All-Around Final

Date and time: Thursday, August 1, 11:15 a.m. CT

How to watch: Tune in to NBC 5 at 11:15 a.m. CT; it will re-air at 7 p.m.

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Vault Final

Date and time: Saturday, August 3, 9:20 a.m. CT

How to watch: Tune in to E! at 8:15 a.m. CT; then tune in to NBC 5 at 3:30 p.m. CT; it will re-air at 7 p.m.

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Uneven Bars Final

Date and time: Sunday, August 4, 8:40 a.m. CT

How to watch: Tune in to NBC 5 at 8 a.m. CT; it will re-air at 6 p.m. CT

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Balance Beam Final

Date and time: Monday, August 5, 5:38 a.m. CT

How to watch: Tune in to E! at 4:45 a.m. CT and on NBC at 8:30 a.m. CT; it will reair on NBC at 7 p.m.

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Floor Exercise Final

Date and time: Monday, August 5, 7:23 a.m. CT

How to watch: Tune in to E! at 4:45 a.m. CT and on NBC at 8:30 a.m.; it will reair on NBC at 7 p.m.

Simone Biles struggled with a leg injury at the Paris Olympics

Biles’ strong form was indeed remarkable on Sunday but it also made the 27-year-old struggle with a left ankle injury. Her fans even saw her limping before she could finish the event. Despite the calf pain, Biles dominated the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics.

Nonetheless, her team has ensured that they would continue to closely observe and evaluate the injury to ensure the athlete’s well-being. Besides, it would be intriguing to keep a close watch on how Biles and her team play in the next sets of events as it unfolds for them.

