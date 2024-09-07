When Does Tom Brady Start Broadcasting: All You Need to Know about the NFL Legend’s Future Plans

Tom Brady will debut as a broadcaster this Sunday, September 8, 2024, when he covers the Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns game at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX. In 2022, the seven-time Super Bowl champion signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX Sports to become their lead NFL analyst.

Brady will team up with play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt for the "America's Game of the Week" broadcast. After spending the 2023 season preparing by calling 17 games with Burkhardt and studying top NFL analysts like Tony Romo, Troy Aikman, and Cris Collinsworth, Brady is ready for the transition from the field to the booth.

Though his access has been limited due to his minority ownership bid for the Las Vegas Raiders, Brady is excited to share his insights and passion with fans. As he starts this new chapter, he will need to go beyond his star status and showcase his football knowledge and analytical skills to succeed as a top broadcaster.

Tom Brady transitioned into broadcasting after officially retiring from the NFL in early 2023. He's excited about this new role and recognizes the challenge of staying impartial while sharing insights from his decades of on-field experience.

However, Brady’s effort to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders has imposed restrictions on his broadcasting, limiting his interactions with teams and players. Despite doubts about his potential success in this new field, Brady is determined to learn and share his love for football with fans.

Widely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, Brady’s career is marked by exceptional achievements. He holds the record for the most Super Bowl victories, with seven championships (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, LIII, and LV), and has made ten Super Bowl appearances, also a record. Brady has earned five Super Bowl MVP awards, highlighting his ability to excel in critical moments.

