When Donald Cerrone Claimed He 'Quit' His Fight Against Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone was one of the most anticipated fights in the UFC. The Notorious’ long-awaited comeback following the Khabib Nurmagomedov fight ended in forty seconds.

Cowboy once revealed what he was thinking ahead of the fight against Conor McGregor. Contrary to mixed martial artists, the welterweight contender claimed that he did not want to be present in the octagon at that moment.

Donald Cerrone Reveals Quitting Before Conor McGregor Fight

Conor McGregor’s fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 ended in a brutal submission loss for the Irishman. Being the biggest name in the organization, fans wanted to witness a classic performance from The Notorious.

Fans were gifted with UFC 246: Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone. This bout was scheduled to take place in the welterweight division. The Notorious managed to emerge victorious via a stoppage under forty seconds.

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas cheered on for The Notorious. However, Cowboy’s emotions were unknown to the public. He later revealed his thoughts going into the much-anticipated bout that gave fans a glimpse of his version of the fight.

"You wanna talk about quitting before I even got to the arena? He [Conor McGregor] gave me an exit and I took it," said Donald Cerrone once.

He expressed that he was nervous to step into the octagon at UFC 246. Cowboy is known to be a slow starter and grows into the fight as time progresses. Being complete contrast, McGregor ran through his opponent.

Cerrone also claimed that he only wanted a big fight. However, he revealed that he totally quit on the night and never wanted to be in the arena.

“I have to live with that every single day now,” said Cowboy. The welterweight contender announced his retirement at UFC 276.

Conor McGregor’s ‘Cold’ Message Ahead Of Michael Chandler Fight

The Notorious’ latest fight was against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. However, he suffered a brutal ankle injury that stopped the fight. Following this incident, the Irishman was absent in the octagon for a long time.

After Dana White announced the return of McGregor, fans were excited. He is scheduled to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in the welterweight division. This comeback is anticipated by many and rules his future in the octagon.

In a recent interview, Conor McGregor revealed his thoughts regarding his return. He had a stern response to the audience anticipating his performance in the octagon.

“I'm cold in the soul for this man [Michael Chandler],” claimed McGregor. After filming the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter with Iron, both contenders were witnessed in several altercations.

“I'm coming back with a vengeance,” said The Notorious. Following the said injury, McGregor anticipates to exceed expectations and deliver in the octagon at UFC 303. He also expressed his excitement to display his skillset against Chandler.

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler might decide the fate of the Irishman’s future in the octagon. As both contenders anticipate a definitive finish, fans are excited to witness the eagerly-awaited bout.