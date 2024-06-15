When Donald Trump Really Believed Vince McMahon Had Passed Away After Staged Stunt On WWE TV

Seventeen years ago, on an episode of Monday Night RAW on July 11, 2007, an unbelievable event happened. Vince McMahon took his limo in the closing segment of the episode. When the former WWE Chairman entered his white limo and closed the door, it exploded.

As the white limo was burning, Mr. McMahon was presumed to be dead by many people, including his real-life friend and the former United States President, Donald Trump. Appearing on an Opie and Anthony Show in 2008, Triple H, the current WWE creative head and Vince McMahon's son-in-law, described how deeply concerned Donald Trump was following the limo blast.

Hunter said that he was anxious as well after the segment, but he had already checked the pre-tape. Vince McMahon got in the limo and hopped out of it in the pre-tape footage. However, from the perspective of viewers, it looked real, and the limo blast was impeccably done.

As per Triple H:

"What kills me is so many people called, like Trump called, and was like something happened to Vince."

However, the WWE officials reassured Donald Trump, saying Vince McMahon didn't die, and he was doing fine.

Donald Trump's WWE career

Donald Trump first associated with WWE in the Golden Era. He made appearances at WrestleMania 4 and 5. Both pay-per-views were held at Trump Plaza. The charismatic billionaire's most memorable appearance was during the build-up to WrestleMania 23.

Making numerous appearances at that time, Trump indulged in the storyline called the Battle of the Billionaires. Donald Trump and Vince McMahon, the two billionaires, settled their differences at the Grandest Stage of Them All in 2007.

While Bobby Lashley represented Trump, Umaga was Vince's pick. It was a hair vs. hair match with Stone Cold Steve Austin as the guest referee. Lashley's victory meant Trump won the battle, and he shaved Vince's hair.



Donald Trump is a WWE Hall of Famer

Due to his sporadic appearances on WWE programming, fans were well-acquainted with Donald Trump. He received the WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2013 for his contribution to WWE. His on-screen nemesis and real-life friend Vince McMahon inducted him.

