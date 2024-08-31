When Drew McIntyre Terribly Scared WWE Host Jackie Redmond for Her life; Find Out What Happened

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre gets very lethal when his temper is extremely high. He then gets dangerous for not just his opponents but also the civilians. In one such instance, Drew McIntyre scared WWE host Jackie Redmond for her life.

This happened at Money In the Bank PLE, when McIntyre was left p*ssed off after an unsuccessful attempt at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. It was all because of CM Punk, who emerged from under the ring and prevented McIntyre from successfully cashing in his Money In The Bank contract, which he had just won.

After the match, McIntyre burst into the post-show, where Jackie Redmond, Wade Barrett, and Big E were having a discussion about the event. McIntyre was uncontrollable as he stormed to the scene with a scared Redmond watching everything. Watch below:



The Scottish Psychopath not only threw things around but also pushed RAW General Manager Adam Pearce. Pearce got a huge elbow from McIntyre, and he got infuriated trying to exchange fists with him. However, wisdom prevailed as Wade Barrett entered the scene and tried to separate the two.

The next day, Pearce, on his social media account, informed about Redmond being heavily scared by the incident. “Last night in Toronto was emotionally charged in so many ways. Good and bad. Understatement. I personally apologize for the interruption to the post-show and my anger. Poor Jackie feared for her life. Understatement. Decisions to be made regarding McIntyre/Punk. Understatement,” he wrote.

Though Redmond did not comment on the incident, since that day, he has visibly stayed away from McIntyre. She was seen in Berlin tonight, too, at the Uber Arena in the countdown show of Bash in Berlin, sitting along with The Miz and Big E. As for McIntyre, his anger hasn’t subsided, and it doesn’t seem to either unless he brutally smashes CM Punk. McIntyre had the upper hand against Punk at SummerSlam, but that came after a slight interference from guest referee Seth Rollins.

And now in Germany, at Bash in Berlin, both the superstars will go on against each other in a Strap match. However, the experts feel that this time, CM Punk might get away with a victory. However, this shall also not be the last match between them. The two are also expected to continue their rivalry until Bad Blood, which is on October 5. But as of now, all the eyes are on Bash in the Berlin match. Let’s see who wins it.

