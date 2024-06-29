When Drunk Brock Lesnar Accompanied By Paul Heyman Celebrated SummerSlam 2014 Victory Against John Cena

Brock Lesnar faced John Cena in the main event of SummerSlam 2014. In one of the most one-sided main event world title matches in WWE history, The Beast Incarnate annihilated the Leader of Cenation, delivering a record of sixteen German Suplexes. Following the bout, Lesnar celebrated the victory with Paul Heyman by grabbing some drinks.

After getting intoxicated, Lesnar and Heyman were spotted by TMZ. Wearing a white t-shirt, Heyman was carrying the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and WWE Championship belts that Brock won by beating the Leader of Cenation.

The interviewer spotted Lesnar's two world titles right away and wanted to see them. Lesnar picked up the World Heavyweight Championship and said, "By the way, they still have John Cena's name on it."

A drunk Brock Lesnar was struggling to form sentences during the interview and added that he took the titles with Cena's name on it. When asked whether those two belts would be merged, The Beast Carnate answered he wouldn't carry two belts together.

Brock Lesnar had an incredible run in 2014

2014 was probably the most memorable year in Brock Lesnar's WWE career. Stopping The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30, he became the man to conquer the unbeaten streak of The Deadman. Lesnar did what other twenty-one men couldn't do at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

A couple of months later, at SummerSlam 2014, The Beast received a title shot against then-WWE World Heavyweight Champion, John Cena. Due to the momentum of conquering The Undertaker's streak, he looked like an invincible monster throughout the match.

Though the match continued for sixteen minutes, it was sheer dominance from Lesnar, taking Cena to the Suplex City. The match gave birth to Brock's popular line 'Suplex City.'

Brock Lesnar's current WWE status

The last time Brock Lesnar stepped into the WWE ring was at SummerSlam 2023. As his name came up in Vince McMahon's controversy, he has been away from the action for nearly a year.

Even though he is under the WWE contract, it is presently uncertain when he will return to the ring on a regular basis