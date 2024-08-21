When Drunk Vince McMahon’s Commitment to Gym Left Chris Jericho in the Dust

Vince McMahon was like a machine that never slept during his era in WWE. While other people need sufficient sleep to function, McMahon thrived on minimal rest yet outperformed the others. That said, former WWE star Chris Jericho once shared how Vince McMahon left him in the dust with his relentless commitment to working out despite not having slept at all.

AEW star Chris Jericho is not easily outperformed, whether wrestling or cutting a promo. However, Jericho found himself bailing out after Vince McMahon invited him to the gym at 4:30 a.m. after long hours of drinking alcohol on a plane and having no sleep.

While speaking with Chris Van Vliet on Insights, Chris Jericho recounted the plane ride with Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Kevin Dunn from the time he hosted Tough Enough.

According to him, they were flying back from Orlando and headed to New York as Jericho had a press day at around 7 a.m. It was late and while Chris Jericho and Vince McMahon stayed up drinking and listening to their favorite rock bands, Triple H and Kevin Dunn went to sleep.

Understandably, Jericho felt tired after landing and intended to catch some sleep before his press day. However, McMahon felt an upsurge of energy and decided to hit the gym at 4:30 a.m. The former WWE chairman also tried convincing Jericho to join him and pump iron together.

Although Jericho tried to dissuade McMahon by revealing how he had a press event in a few hours, McMahon revealed he had to be up before Jericho.

Jericho stated on Insights: “When we land he goes, Let’s go to the gym. I’m like, dude go to the gym? It’s like literally 4:30 in the morning. Like, I gotta get up at seven. He goes, ‘I gotta get up at six.’ We’re f**king drunk. He’s like, let’s go to the gym!”

Despite McMahon’s invitation, Jericho went to his hotel and hit the sack. After he woke up at 6:30 a.m., he received a text from Vince McMahon, flexing in a picture at the gym. The text read, ‘Vince one Jericho Zero.’

Much like Chris Jericho, WWE’s legitimate strongman Mark Henry once conceded defeat to Vince McMahon in the weight room. Nonetheless, it can’t be said that Jericho lacked discipline but it was just that McMahon is a man cut from another cloth.

