When Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson called CM Punk after WWE RAW went off-air leading to a hilarious response from Triple H

The best in the world CM Punk made his most awaited comeback in WWE after almost a decade at Survivor Series WarGames 2023, the 37th edition of Survivor Serie annual pay-per-view.

Punk last wrestled in WWE at Royal Rumble 2014 and left the company on a sour note. According to some insiders CM Punk’s relationship behind the scenes with other talents and management was not good.

He also had conflicts with the company over multiple things including his booking, backstage behavior, and much more. The Second City Saviour himself revealed the reason behind his departure on Colt Cabana’s podcast later on.

Back in 2017, a scene for the movie Fighting with My Family was to be recorded at WWE Raw after going off air. The movie featured WWE women's superstar Paige.

Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson was part of the film as his company Seven Bucks Production was behind the production of the movie.

Brahma Bull interacted with the crowd at the off-air segment. At one point WWE Universe started the chants of CM Punk and The Rock called him in front of the crowd. Although Punk didn’t pick up his call.

ALSO READ: ‘WrestleMania 40 baby’: Rumor of possible Stone Cold vs CM Punk match leaves WWE fans in a frenzy

Advertisement

Triple H’s reaction to The Rock calling CM Punk

Former WWE champion Triple H and current Head of Creative reacted to Rock name-dropping CM Punk on the WWE show.

The senior vice president of Seven Buck Production expressed,

“The Rock was in the ring and they’re chanting CM Punk and Rock, he doesn’t know what’s going on with the whole Punk WWE backstage stuff and he pulls out his phone and is like, Hey! What if I called CM Punk right now”

He further expressed,” Triple H turns to me back in Gorilla and was like, ‘Someone wanna remind him we’re in a f*cking lawsuit with this guy. I think Triple H said it, kind of tongue-in-cheek. He was not legitimately angry.”

Currently, The Rock is out of pro wrestling, he made his surprise appearance in September 2023. He was engaged in a segment with Austin Thoery. Brahma Bull is rumored to face his cousin and current WWE undisputed universal champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

ALSO READ: ‘Best kept secret’: Triple H praised for managing to keep CM Punk's WWE return a secret till last minute