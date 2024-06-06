When Eagles Fan Jalen Brunson Wore Cowboys Jersey With ‘Luka’s Son’ Written on It After Losing Bet to Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson have many profound memories from their time together with the Dallas Mavericks.

Other than being regarded as an effective and dynamic duo that led the team to a Western Conference Finals appearance, one of their video game bets remains the best.

During the year 2020, when Brunson was still at the Mavs, he went into a spirited game of FIFA 20. But the stakes were set – the loser would don a custom football jersey of the winner's choosing at the next Dallas game.

Surprisingly, fate turned odd for Brunson as Doncic clinched a resounding victory over him and won 13-4 with both players using Juventus for Cristiano Ronaldo.

As the NBA preseason commenced, the opportune moment arrived for Doncic to call in the debt. True to the agreement, Jalen Brunson strutted into Dallas' preseason home opener adorned in a Cowboys jersey featuring the number 77 on the back and a fitting "Luka's Son" inscription on the nameplate.

However, JB tried his best to not get the attention while walking down the tunnel as he wore a black mask and a hoodie to conceal his identity. But as everybody else was aware of the funny banter, he could not keep cameras away from him for long.

The twist of events held especially poignant for Brunson, a devoted Eagles fan who hails from a mere 12 miles west of Philadelphia and had intended for Doncic to sport a custom Philadelphia jersey.

Jalen Brunson got Luka Doncic frustrated with his bet

Despite their success on the court, the off-court camaraderie was evident when Jalen Brunson and Luka Doncic made a friendly bet on an NFL game.

However, the outcome did not sit well with Doncic, who, as a devoted Dallas Cowboys supporter, was left frustrated after the Philadelphia Eagles claimed victory.

This led to Doncic having to wear an Eagles jersey with "JB Son" on the back, a sight that was surely discomforting for the passionate athlete.

However, Brunson seemed to have the last laugh as he made Luka pay his due after two years.

