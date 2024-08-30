When Eli Manning Hilariously Trolled Tom Brady During Pro Bowl Rap Battle: ‘I Beat Him Twice’

Eli Manning once trolled Tom Brady in a hilarious Pro Bowl rap battle and the former NFL player had a mic drop moment to remember. This happened during the game when the NFC was able to hold on against the AFC to secure a 64–59 victory coached by Eli and Payton Manning, respectively.

Meanwhile, the rap battle, which was part of the Pro Bowl, had pitted Manning against a comedian, Supa Hot Fire. What gained attention was when the now 43-year-old mentioned the seven-time Super Bowl champion in his rap.

The younger brother of Peyton, Eli went on to rap, “I’m Eli Manning, I’m nice. Tom Brady is the GOAT. SIKE! I beat him twice.” This line went viral on the internet with hilarious responses from NFL fans considering that the player has defeated Brady's New England Patriots twice in the Super Bowl.

Not just beating Brady's Patriots two times but also winning the MVP honors both times, so it's something worth bragging about. Yes! Talking about the fan reactions, a user wrote, “Eli’s better than 90% of the rappers today.”

Another responded, “Eli is better than 50 cent.”

One commented, “Protect Eli at all costs.”

Another said, “The Manning Bros are the best. Self-deprecating humor is endearing.”

One stated, “Damn he spitting.”

Last but not least, “Someone check on Tom.”

Brady and Eli’s rivalry is well known. Recently, it seemed that the five-time Super Bowl MVP was reminded of the former Giants player and had a hilarious reaction. He and Manning faced off between 2001 and 2015, creating one of the greatest rivalries in the history of the league.

Brady was recently asked to sign a jersey of his rival Eli at a jersey signing event. When handed the number 10 jersey, the former Patriots star’s reaction was quite clear. The Hall of Famer did sign the jersey, however he had a special message via a note.

The choice of response to add a message instead of just an autograph had gone viral on the internet, considering their rivalry throughout their playing years. Both of them are known as the greatest quarterbacks in the league.

Meanwhile, the former American football player Eli played for sixteen seasons in the NFL, and it was all for the New York Giants. The former quarterback played college football for the Ole Miss Rebels. Following his performance, he was able to claim the Maxwell and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm awards during his senior year.

Later, Eli was selected by the San Diego Chargers in the 2004 NFL Draft as their first overall pick and was traded to the Giants. The two-time Super Bowl MVP is known as one of the greatest football players in the history of the league.

While Eli won two Super Bowl trophies and one MVP in the major, Brady bagged seven Super Bowl championships along with a five-time MVP award. The former player, who was recently inducted into the Patriots’ Hall of Fame, will be returning to the league as FOX Sports’ lead analyst and commentator.

