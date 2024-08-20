When Eli Manning Tried to Toughen Up His 4 Year Old Nephew For Career In Football

Remembering when Archie Manning, nephew of NFL veteran uncle Eli Manning and Peyton Manning was prepared for the rigors of the game from a very early age by one of his uncles.

Eli, the former longtime star quarterback for the New York Giants, recently recalled the first time he tried to introduce young Arch to football when he was just 4 years old.

"I think my first catch with him, he was like four years old—I'm just drilling balls at him and bouncing off so he didn't cry," Eli said in an interview with People magazine.

"I had to toughen him up and make sure he was tough enough to handle this."

Eli's rather unorthodox approach of "drilling balls" at the young Arch may seem extreme, but the two-time Super Bowl champion says it was necessary to prepare his nephew for the physical demands of the sport.

Of course, Arch Manning comes from football royalty. His grandfather is the legendary Archie Manning, who had a standout NFL career of his own.

And his uncles Eli and Peyton Manning are both sure-fire Hall of Famers, with Peyton considered one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game.

With that kind of pedigree, it's no surprise that Eli has taken a hands-on approach to mentoring his young nephew.

In addition to the rigorous catch drills, Eli has also been sure to impart some valuable advice as Arch embarks on his own college football journey.

"Be there, learn from the guys ahead of you, take mental reps during practice and during the games... always being ready to go out there and play," Eli told People, adding that he also told Arch to simply enjoy the experience of being in college.

After years of sky-high expectations, Arch Manning's moment finally arrived. Last year, the 18-year-old suited up for the first time as the newest prized member of the Texas Longhorns' quarterback room.

While Arch was not expected to start right away, with veteran Quinn Ewers projected to be the Longhorns' QB1, the pressure and hype surrounding the young Manning was already immense.

It's a lot for any young player to handle, let alone a member of football's most famous family.

But if anyone was equipped to help guide Arch through the early stages of his college career, it's his uncle Eli.

Having dealt with the weight of enormous expectations himself as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, Eli knows a thing or two about navigating the high-pressure world of elite-level football.

The University of Texas marks new territory for the Manning family, whose biggest football impact has previously been felt at Ole Miss and the University of Tennessee.

Arch's father, Cooper Manning, was actually committed to play wide receiver at Ole Miss before a spinal stenosis condition ended his football career early.

Now, it's Arch's turn to carry on the family's quarterback legacy.

And with Eli's early efforts to "toughen him up," the young Manning seems primed to handle the pressure and expectations that come with being a Manning.

As Arch prepares to take the field, Eli and Peyton will no doubt be keeping a close eye on his nephew, ready to provide any additional guidance and support that the young quarterback may need.