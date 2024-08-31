When Eminem Invited Michael Jordan to Detroit So He Could Dunk on Him and It Got Really Awkward

Michael Jordan, the NBA legend, was the subject of an amusing and maybe embarrassing incident that Eminem shared in a recent interview. The rapper, who is well-known for his sharp rhymes and fast wit, related an embarrassing phone conversation. A lighthearted but foolish remark almost turned what had been a productive conversation about possible cooperation into a terrible situation.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, related the story of how he ended up on the phone with one of the all-time great basketball players during an interview on Sway's Universe. The topic of discussion revolved around the two icons' possible partnership, particularly regarding sneakers.

Eminem was excited by the idea of collaborating with Jordan because he has always been a fan of both basketball and sneakers. The dialogue was smooth, and everything seemed to be going well. Eminem described Jordan as "super cool," and the discussion had been flowing nicely until the very end, when the rapper decided to inject a bit of humor into the conversation.



Also Read: Fact Check: Did Michael Jordan Really Say 'Any Athlete Who Kneels for Our National Anthem Should Lose Their Medal?'

The joke that fell flat

"Yo man, when are you gonna come to Detroit so I can dunk on you?" Eminem asked Jordan as the call was coming to an end in an attempt to lighten the mood. There was stillness for a time on the other end of the line, a moment that Eminem would later refer to as "crickets." It was a joke, of course, but Eminem felt compelled to reconsider his word choice when Jordan did not laugh out loud at first.

Advertisement

“I don’t remember exactly what he said, but I think he just kinda was like, ‘Ha ha ha.’ Like laughed,” Eminem recalled. However, the rapper was left second-guessing himself as soon as the call ended. “I remember getting off the phone going, ‘Oh my God, I think I might have just blown it.'

The goal of the joke, which was meant to be lighthearted, was to make fun of the ridiculous notion that Eminem, who is only 5'8", could ever hope to dunk on the legendary 6'6" basketball player. The knowledge that it wasn't as humorous as it had seemed in his imagination made things worse for Eminem.



Also Read: Dwight Howard Shares Michael Jordan Advice That Helped Him Improve During Charlotte Hornets Stint

Continued success despite the slip-up

Neither Eminem's career nor his developing relationship with Michael Jordan suffered as a result of the uncomfortable incident. Since that phone call, the two have really kept in touch and worked together on a number of projects. Paul Rosenberg, Eminem's manager, attested to the rapper and the basketball icon's continued business relationship.

Advertisement

Among their highly sought-after sneaker releases are the Eminem x Air Jordan 4, the Eminem x Air Jordan 2, and the triple collaboration with Eminem, Carhartt, and Air Jordan for a special edition Air Jordan 4.

When new pairs of these sneakers become available, followers of Jordan and Eminem rush to buy them, turning them into collector's goods. Despite the small bump in their first chat, the two icons' mutual respect and adoration are evident in the success of their collaborations.



Also Read: When Michael Jordan Got Insecure and Yelled at Stephen A Smith for Praising 20-Year-Old LeBron James

A lesson in humility

The tale of Eminem serves as a reminder that even the most accomplished and self-assured individuals can experience uncertainty. Eminem's wit and deft wordplay have earned his name, so it seems logical that he would say something like that. This episode does, however, also emphasize how delicate the boundary is between humor and excess, particularly when involving a public figure of the caliber of Michael Jordan.

Advertisement

It served as a humility lesson for Eminem. He may not have had the desired effect on his joke, but he nevertheless worked with one of his heroes and achieved his goals. The episode also helps to humanize Jordan and Eminem by showing that even famous people have uncomfortable moments.

Regarding Eminem's potential to dunk on Michael Jordan, the rapper is well aware of the odds. Nevertheless, he has lofty goals for both the studio and the court. Even though the joke didn't work out as planned, it has now become a part of the irony surrounding Eminem and Michael Jordan, two giants in their own right who will go on in perpetuity due to their enduring cultural contributions.



Also Read: Isiah Thomas Calls Out Michael Jordan and Bulls for Mistreatment of Former GM Jerry Krause