When Ex-WWE Superstar Wanted To “Kick Living Tar Out” of Brock Lesnar for Illicit Relationship With His Wife Sable

Former WWE superstar Sable could once have been the reason for a terrible feud between two WWE superstars. The two wrestlers are Marc Mero and Brock Lesnar.

Sable’s ex-husband, Marc Mero, with whom she was married for a decade, wanted to break the shins of Brock Lesnar when he found out that The Beast was having a relationship with his then-wife, Sable.

Sable was one of the hottest Divas in WWE, but, she left the company on sour terms in 1999 and filed a whopping USD 110 million lawsuit against WWE. However, she patched up with the company and returned to WWE in 2003. But by then, her husband Marc Mero had left the promotion, and Sable was there alone.

And that’s where infidelity began. Mero, who was away from Sable while she was on the road, grew suspicious as their communication became less frequent. So, one night, Mero got to hear a voicemail from another superstar, which confirmed his doubt that there was indeed something brewing between his wife and some other wrestler.

Since he knew Sable’s passwords, Mero heard the voicemail, but couldn’t understand who that wrestler was. While speaking on the Stone Cold Steve Austin show once, Mero said that his heart was broken when he heard that voicemail.

"And I was like, 'oh my God,' Steve, I'll tell you, we've all been in this position before. My heart was broken. You can't sleep, you can't eat, you're sweating. I remember thinking, 'when I find out who this guy is, I'm going to kick the living tar out of this man!'” Mero said.

However, the former Intercontinental’s tone changed, when he found out that the man whom he wanted to break the hell out of was none other than a 295-pound beast, Brock Lesnar. "And then, I found out it was Brock Lesnar! Steve, this gives forgiveness a whole new meaning! Our marriage was over. We ended up getting divorced, but God bless them! They got married. They have kids. They live a happy life and kudos, man!" Mero said.

Mero and Sable divorced shortly after, and they later remarried with the former Playboy cover star having two kids with Lesnar. Sable, however, parted ways with WWE within one year of her return. In 2004, WWE announced that Sable had quit the company.

She married Lesnar in 2006 and was reported to have left wrestling to spend more time with her family. Lesnar too left WWE in 2006, reportedly due to a rigorous work schedule, and returned only six years later in 2012.

