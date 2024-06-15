When Floyd Mayweather Clapped Back At Ronda Rousey's Domestic Violence Comments

Disclaimer: This article contains repeated mentions of domestic violence

Floyd Mayweather once clapped back at Ronda Rousey for her remarks as the former UFC fighter spoke on the veteran’s alleged domestic violence cases. Rowdy referred to said controversies and slighted Money in that regard.

Upon hearing these comments, Floyd countered Rousey’s remark with one of his own. Being nicknamed as Money Mayweather, the boxing veteran did not hold back in mentioning his earnings on the said clapback.

When Floyd Mayweather responded to Ronda Rousey’s domestic violence comments

Boxing veteran Floyd Mayweather was scheduled to fight Andre Berto on September 12, 2015. This fight was dubbed ‘High Stakes’ and Money revealed his retirement plans following the much-anticipated bout.

The same year, Ronda Rousey was awarded ESPY’s Fighter Of The Year Award. Upon receiving the honor, Rowdy made a snide remark concerning Floyd Mayweather’s alleged domestic violence controversies.

“I wonder how Floyd feels about being beat by a woman for once,” said Rousey. This indicated her victory over Mayweather for the ESPY award and his controversial behavior toward women.

To promote his fight against Andre Berto, Mayweather was witnessed in an interview with ESPN. The fighter was questioned on Rousey’s comments regarding the aforementioned ESPY award.

Floyd started off by congratulating the former UFC champion. The veteran appeared more than happy to praise her for winning the award. He also claimed Rousey deserved to win the award for that particular year.

However, Rousey’s comments were not let off the hook that easily. Mayweather quickly went on to vaunt about his earnings.

“I’ve yet to see any MMA fighter or other boxer make over 300 million in 36 minutes. When she [Ronda Rousey] could do that, then, call me,” said Floyd Mayweather. The boxing veteran’s name is often placed in every Forbes Highest Paid Athletes List.

Rumored to possess a net worth of a billion dollars, Mayweather is undoubtedly the highest-paid combat sports athlete of all time.

Floyd Mayweather announces Leonard Ellerbe’s withdrawal from Mayweather Promotions

Leonard Ellerbe has been on Floyd Mayweather’s side throughout his career. The once-CEO of Mayweather Promotions was recently announced to have withdrawn from the organization.

Floyd Mayweather on Instagram reported the matter. The fighter wrote a heartfelt caption regarding the step-down. He also hinted at future plans for the organization claiming a former CEO to replace Ellerbe’s position.

Former CEO of Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions Richard Schaefer is officially announced as the CEO of Mayweather Promotions.

“Mayweather Promotions would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Leonard Ellerbe,” wrote Floyd Mayweather. He revealed Ellerbe’s decision to spend time with his family had prompted the said withdrawal.

Floyd Mayweather’s rivalry with Oscar De La Hoya is well-documented in boxing’s history books. As he joins forces with former Golden Boy Promotions CEO, Money appears excited to witness the organization’s future with Schaefer.