When Floyd Mayweather dissed Khabib Nurmagomedov for boasting about knocking Conor McGregor down

In the combat sports world, there are very few dominating undefeated champions who retired undefeated and cemented their legacy as the greatest of all time. And if we look closely, two names top this list are undefeated boxing, Champion Floyd Mayweather and former MMA, lightweight UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.Money Mayweather says fight with Nurmagomedov is Happening.

Both fighters had dominated their sport. Khabib Nurmagomedov had never lost a round in his whole MMA career. On the flip side, Mayweather is known for his defensive style.

The Eagle has a record of 29 wins and no losses, he retired at the very early stage of his career undefeated and vacated his title. The reason for his retirement was the passing away coach and father. The Money has a record of 50 wins and no losses.

Khabib claims he is above Mayweather

After the chaotic event of UFC 229. the eagle defeats The Notorious One, the eagle is suspended for leaping the cage and attacking McGregor's camp members. Nurmagomedov said “Let,s go Floyd. We have to fight now. We are two guys who never lose. There is only one king in the jungle. Of course, I am the king because he cannot drop McGregor but I drop him easily.”

Mayweather challenged Khabib Nurmagamedov

Mayweather retired after his last fight after he defeated Connor McGregor. However 46 year old told TMZ Sports back in 2018, that he would make his return if Khabib is ready to fight him. he said “ We are fighting. I am my boss. I can't say what's going on Khabib's end, but on my end, we can make it happen.”

“When I face Khabib, I am getting a nine-figure payday,” he further said “Yes more than McGregor fight. It could be somewhere around 110 million dollars to 200 million dollars guaranteed.“

It's 2023, Khabib is retired and we are seeing a lot of super fights and collisions. One will be on October 28, Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury. Many fans speculate The Eagle will return soon and will fight The Money.

