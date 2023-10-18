When former NFL star Chad Johnson revealed how he saved 80% of USD 40,000,000 salary by sleeping in stadium

Chad Johnson was first drafted in the NFL by Cincinnati Bengals back in 2001 as a rookie wide receiver. However, after signing with the Cincinnati Bengals, one might expect him to buy expensive things and restart a luxurious life. However, Chad Johnson did otherwise.

Instead of spending, he saved more than 80% of his annual salary by living in a stadium. Earlier this year, Chad Johnson was part of a podcast where he gave a detailed description of how he saved more than $40,000,000 by living off in the stadium. Check out the details below:

Chad Johnson on ‘living in the stadium’ and ‘saving 80%’ of his salary from the Cincinnati Bengals

Chad Johnson was part of a podcast show called Club Shay Shay released in the first quarter of 2023, hosted by Shannon Sharpe. During the podcast episode, the two talked about a lot of things including how Chad Johnson saved more than 80% of his salary from the Cincinnati Bengals during the first two years of his outstanding career, by staying inside the stadium.

Talking about the same, Chad Johnson said, "You gotta remember, I stayed at the stadium the first two years because I didn’t want to spend no money". The former wide receiver explained why he chose to stay inside the stadium, instead of just renting out a place. It makes a little less sense considering the fact that he was earning a lot of money from Cincinnati.

According to Chad Johnson, there was no point in renting a place when everything that he needed was right inside the stadium. In this context, the retired NFL star said, "What’s the point? Why are you telling me to go rent a house, go buy a house, or go rent a condo when everything I need is right here in the facility?" Well, no doubt the facilities are pretty facilitative.

Going further in the interview, Chad Johnson talked about how he needed to spend a year locked inside, away from all the luxuries that are more like a distraction. "I needed that one-year lock-in to catch the rhythm. In the second year I got that rhythm", said Chad Johnson explaining why he spent the first two years inside the stadium.

Later, Chad Johnson revealed that he eventually got himself a place to live after the head coach of Cincinnati Marvin Lewis persuaded him. But keeping that aside, Chad Johnson also revealed that he hadn't bought a single piece of jewelry or expensive things during this career. According to the retired NFL player, it's pointless to show off expensiveness.