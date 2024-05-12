When Former NHL Star Sheldon Kennedy Revealed Sex Abuse By Pedophile Coach Graham James Turned Him Into ‘Zombie’

Trigger Warning: This article contains words like sexual abuse

Sheldon Kennedy claimed that his junior hockey coach Graham James sexually assaulted him for years, transforming him from a "goofy, slightly mixed-up kid" with big dreams into "a zombie." Despite being the first victim to come out 20 years ago, the former NHL player turned into a champion for sexual assault victims seemed uneasy while discussing his personal experiences.

Sheldon Kennedy spoke about how he was abused

But he talks about them. In 2016, he addressed a worldwide audience of front-line organizations, policymakers, and researchers from 42 nations, presenting ideas on how to safeguard children from abuse and neglect.

Pacing back and forth on stage at an International Society for the Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect convention, an emotional Kennedy recalled the events that began when he was playing for the Swift Current Broncos of the Western Hockey League.

"It wasn't, for me, a one-time thing with Graham James. It was every time I was with him," he recalled. "And it wasn't just about the physical piece of it. It was about the mental manipulation and the confusion and the isolation that comes with their obsession over you," he went on to say.

Graham James was later sent to jail

James would go to prison for sexually assaulting Kennedy, and he is still doing time for preying on several other athletes. He is now pursuing full parole.

Kennedy's NHL career lasted fewer than ten years. He developed drinking and drug issues as he sought to cope with what had transpired.

In 2013, he helped to open Calgary's Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre. It combines the services of police, social workers, medical personnel, psychiatrists, and prosecutors to try to keep child victims from having to retell and relive their abuse.

Kennedy challenged his audience to explore the same type of collaborative approach to reducing the suffering that child sexual abuse victims face throughout the world.

“We don’t treat a broken leg differently in Calgary than we do in Toronto, so why do we approach this stuff different around the world? The basics are the same,” he said.

“We talk about mental health, and then we talk about child abuse, and then we talk about addiction. For some reason, child abuse and child health treatment is a social services issue and a justice issue. This is a health issue,” he emphasized.

Kenney stated that about 70% of the children sent to the institution are between the ages of four and twelve and have been sexually abused. Alberta's human services minister urged delegates to find better methods to stop "needless tragedies."

Kennedy has advocated for sexual assault victims, and his group, the Respect Group, works to eliminate abuse, bullying, and harassment in schools and elsewhere. His accomplishments have also earned him the Order of Canada.

