When Former Olympian Revealed Reason Behind Athletes Having Lots of S** During the Summer Olympics Games

The Paris Olympics have officially begun with its multi-sports events. Keeping the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in mind, when organizers ran out of condoms, this year they ordered the highest number of condoms ever.

This is considerable because, during the Olympic Games, athletes are often more engaged in sexual activities, especially when their respective events are concluded.

For those curious about the reason behind this act, a former Olympian has revealed why athletes engage in sex during the Summer Olympics games.

Former Olympian Susen Tiedtke tells why athletes had sex during the Summer Olympic Games

Former Olympian and German long jumper, Susen Tiedtke is well aware of athletes' engagement in sexual activities during the Olympics. This is significant as she has previously participated in major international multi-sport events and triumphed twice at the Summer Olympics, winning a silver medal in 1993 and a bronze medal in 1995.

Back in 2021, Tiedtke spoke to Bild and disclosed that sex is inevitable because athletes are at their physical peak during the Olympics. Moreover, they seek to release their built-up energy once the competition ends.

She said, “The athletes are at their physical peak at the Olympics. When the competition is over, they want to release their energy.”

Moreover, revealing her first-hand experience of the atmosphere in the Olympic Village, the 55-year-old said, “There is one party after another, then alcohol comes into play. It happens that people have sex, and there are enough people who strive for that.”

Besides, it is believed that in an attempt to discourage sexual activity, organizers of the event also provide athletes with temporary beds, often considered as ‘anti-sex beds.’ They are made up of cardboard and are designed to support only one person at a time. Learn more about those provided beds at the ongoing Paris Olympics!

Details about the anti-sex bed of the Paris Olympics

This year, the Olympic Village has once again provided athletes with anti-sex cardboard beds to discourage intimacy. This concept was first introduced in 2020 and was met with considerable dislike from many athletes.

Now, Athletes in Paris went on to test them in a viral video. The Irish gymnast, Rhys McClenaghan tested the cardboard bed and called it fake. In the video, McClenaghan is seen jumping on the bed. He then goes on to say, “Nope, they pass the test. It’s fake! Fake news!”

In addition to the 25-year-old gymnast, athletes such as Tom Daley, Daria Saville, and Ellen Perez also took the test.

