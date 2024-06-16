When Former WWE Star Accused John Cena Of Sleeping With His Fiance And Ruining His Relationship

Kenny Dykstra, a former member of The Spirit Squad, didn't see eye-to-eye with the sixteen-time World Champion, John Cena. When they shared the WWE locker room, there were several reports of their backstage conflicts, with Kenny taking to X (formerly Twitter) to express his detestment towards the Leader of Cenation.

In the early 2010s, Kenny Dykstra launched a series of attacks on John Cena on Twitter, claiming that Cena sabotaged his relationship with Mickie James. During his time in WWE, Kenny Dykstra dated Mickie James and was even reportedly engaged to the six-time WWE Women's Champion.



Mickie James cheated on Kenny Dykstra with John Cena

Replying to a Twitter follower's question about his dating history with Mickie James, Kenny Dykstra wrote in 2012:

"Broke up with her once I found out she was cheating with John."

However, the former World Tag Team Champion denied ever being engaged to Mickie James.

Mickie James reportedly cheated on Kenny with John Cena. Although neither Mickie James nor John Cena ever confirmed their romantic relationship, they were rumored to be a couple in 2007.

They were even put in a romantic on-screen relationship in 2008, but the storyline was abruptly abandoned. Following their breakup, James and Cena remained good friends behind the scenes.

John Cena's relationship history

Almost a year after reportedly dating Mickie James, John Cena ended up marrying his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth Huberdeau.

John Cena and Elizabeth Huberdeau walked down the aisle on July 11, 2009. However, their marriage was rocky and lasted only three years. The former couple divorced in May of 2012.

Following his failed marriage, John Cena dated former Divas Champion and WWE peer Nikki Bella. Unlike his relationship with Elizabeth, Cena's relationship with Nikki Bella was constantly in the public eye.

In addition to WWE television, the couple featured on the popular reality show Total Divas. Cena proposed to Nikki in front of millions of WWE fans at WrestleMania 33, but they called off the engagement in April 2018.



Presently, the sixteen-time WWE World Champion is happily married to Shay Shariatzadeh. They tied the knot in 2020 after starting their relationship in 2019. The couple met while John was shooting for one of his movies.

