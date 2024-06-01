Throwback to WWE Legend’s Plane Ride Scandal Where He Peed on Stewardess

A WWE legend, who is still an active part of WWE programming and very much involved with NXT, was once arrested for doing something mind-blowingly dumb on a flight. This even led to his arrest and left a black stain on his otherwise illustrious career.

Back in 1997, a British wrestler who is with WWE now in an administrative capacity was arrested for a hilariously disgusting misdemeanor. He was under the influence and ended up wetting a flight stewardess the old-fashioned way.

What did he do on the plane?

The star in question is William Regal. During a 1997 plane ride, Regal got arrested for peeing on a flight stewardess mid-flight and ended up in an Alaskan police cell. But what led to this outrageous behavior by the mild-mannered Englishman?

William Regal made his debut in WCW in 1993 and had a noble British gimmick in the company. In 1997, the company was touring Japan in collaboration with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), when this incident happened.

Scott Norton and "Buff" Bagwell were with him on the flight and they were all going to participate in NJPW's G1 Climax tournament. Rumors had it that Regal's erratic behavior had led to the plane making an emergency landing and then his arrest. The Englishman cleared it up and explained what had actually happened on that fateful day on his Gentleman Villain Podcast.

His words were, “There was an incident that happened on an airplane. I got on a plane in Tokyo and should have landed in Detroit to do [WCW] Nitro…I took some pills. I went to the toilet. The door was one of those old-fashioned planes with a concertina door. I stood there, and my foot was stopping the door from shutting. I hadn’t locked the door. A stewardess came behind me and said, ‘Excuse me, sir.’ I turned around, and nothing funny or clever about it; I peed on the lady’s foot. They landed the plane, and I woke up in a jail cell in Alaska.”

However, Regal cleared the issue that the plane was not diverted because of him. There was a bigger culprit on the loose that caused a major disturbance which led to the detour. Regal revealed, “A paparazzi guy in the back flipped out and started punching people. That was why they landed and threw me off.”

The former King of the Ring winner also revealed that there were a couple of other wrestlers on the plane who were apprehended as well but they were cleared by WCW after an investigation. In William Regal’s matter, he was cleared by the court when the stewardess decided not to press charges.

However, this incident did not go down well with WCW, who suspended and eventually fired him and he would later he went on to join WWE where his career transcended to greater heights in the industry.

