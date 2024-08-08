In a throwback to last year's New York Giants training camp, safety Jason Pinnock made headlines with an eye-popping one-handed interception - and then proceeded to jokingly suggest that former Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. might have been a little envious of the play.

The interception that caught Odell Beckham Jr.'s attention (or did It?)

It was a typical summer day at Giants training camp in August 2023 when Pinnock pulled off a highlight-reel-worthy play.

Facing off against towering tight end Darren Waller in a one-on-one drill, Pinnock reached up with his right hand and snatched the ball out of the air for an incredible one-handed interception.

As reported by GiantsWire, "It was crazier than what I thought," Pinnock said after watching a video of the play. "It was kind of cross-body, so it looked dope. I ain't going to lie. I'm not going to hype myself up, but it was a hell of a catch. It looked like I was doing a stride in air, like running in air."

Pinnock's eye-catching play immediately drew comparisons to the famous one-handed catch made by former Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr in 2014.

So when Pinnock met with the media the next day, he was asked if Beckham, known for his own acrobatic catches during his time in New York, had reached out to congratulate him.

"Nah, O didn't reach out," Pinnock said with a laugh. "He might've been a little jealous."

Pinnock insisted he was just joking, but the quip still managed to generate headlines and engage discussion around the Giants' facility.

Of course, Odell Beckham Jr.'s legacy as one of the most electrifying receivers in Giants' history is well-established.

His iconic one-handed touchdown catch against the Dallas Cowboys in 2014 is widely considered one of the greatest plays in NFL history.

The play was a seminal moment not just for Beckham, but for the Giants franchise as a whole. It helped launch Beckham into superstardom and cemented his status as a true game-changer.

Giants fans still fondly reminisce about that catch, which has become a permanent part of the team's lore.

So when Pinnock pulled off his own one-handed interception a full decade later, it was natural for observers to draw comparisons to Beckham's famous highlight.

Pinnock acknowledged the similarities, saying he'd made similar plays dating back to his college and high school days. But the Giants' young defensive back also couldn't resist poking a little fun at the retired wide receiver.

Jason Pinnock at the New York Giants

Beyond the Odell Beckham Jr. connection, Pinnock's play also thrust the young safety into the spotlight as he competed for a starting job in the Giants' secondary.

A 2021 fifth-round pick of the New York Jets, Pinnock had joined the Giants off waivers the previous year and was looking to carve out a significant role in 2023.

"In the end, it'll come out, with whoever is out there on Sunday," Pinnock said of the position battle. "Obviously, you know my goal here: I want to be out there."

Pinnock's athleticism and playmaking ability were on full display with his one-handed interception, which seemed to solidify his standing in the competition.

He was praised by his teammates, with tight end Darren Waller - the intended target on the play - even giving Pinnock a hug and telling him, "Bro, you didn't have to do that!"

The Giants' coaching staff also took notice, with Pinnock getting the chance to work with the first-team defense in the days following his highlight-reel play.

He was competing for the starting safety spot alongside veteran Bobby McCain, with the job next to All-Pro Xavier McKinney up for grabs.

While Pinnock's one-handed pick may not quite reach the same legendary status as Odell Beckham Jr.'s famous catch, it was still an undeniably impressive play that showcased the young safety's athleticism and ball skills.

And the fact that he was able to have a little fun with the Beckham comparison only added to the moment's charm.

