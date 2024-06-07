“When I Retire…”: AJ Styles Addresses His Future in Wrestling After WWE Retirement Storyline

AJ Styles, without question, is one of the most revered names in pro wrestling. It’s no secret that The Phenomenal One put his nose to the grindstone to carve out a legendary career for himself. Before his WWE arrival, Styles became a major breakout star in TNA and the Indies, forging his resume for the big leagues.

However, at 47, Styles is inching closer to finishing his career, though his body doesn’t show any signs of it. That said, the former WWE Champion recently revealed where he plans to finish his wrestling career.

AJ Styles reveals he is going to finish his career in WWE

While speaking with Bernard Colas, AJ Styles relayed that his immediate future goals involve winning the WWE Championship. In addition, Styles also revealed where he hopes to cap off his career.

He said, “The goal is to become the Heavyweight Champion of the world. But it’s also important to be a team player. I always want to be part of the team and not just think it’s all about me or that I deserve everything. We don’t deserve anything; we have to earn it. But I strive to be a team player while aiming for the top. I definitely want to finish my career here. When I retire, I would love for it to be right here in WWE.”

Interestingly, last week’s edition of SmackDown saw WWE recreate Mark Henry’s infamous fake retirement segment from 2013. During the segment, Styles revealed to the WWE Universe that it was time for him to call it a career. Emotions ran high as Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring to give Styles his flowers.

But Rhodes found himself at the receiving end of a sneak attack from Styles, who asserted he was far from hanging his boots. Styles’ actions put him back at the front of the line to receive a title shot.

Nonetheless, AJ Styles intends to finish his career in WWE. But nothing can be said for sure, as fans never expected Edge to show up at AEW after his WWE retirement. Considering that AJ Styles is in phenomenal shape, it bodes well for him to work a lighter schedule after his WWE career. Or he could explore backstage opportunities in WWE. Only time will tell what the future holds for AJ Styles.

Will Cody Rhodes to defend his WWE Undisputed Championship at Clash At The Castle?

WWE has yet to officially announce Cody Rhodes Vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship for Clash at the Castle. However, after Styles’ vicious attack on Rhodes, it’s evident that their rivalry could see a sequel match. The duo first faced off in a very physical match at Backlash, where Styles tasted defeat. And now, what better place to settle it than in Scotland at the Clast at the Castle?

It should also be noted that WWE could hold off on their match if Cody Rhodes suffered any injuries after Styles’ sneak attack on SmackDown last week. It remains to be seen whether WWE makes the match official on the upcoming edition of SmackDown.