‘When I Seen Steph’: Bronny James Shares Fan Moment When He Was Starstruck Seeing Stephen Curry at Crypto Arena

The dust is yet to settle for Bronny James as a bit of hype is being added after his name with each passing day in the realm of NBA.

Recently, the young James was asked about what he supposed to be a moment of starstruck for himself. In an interview with Bleacher Report, Bronny recounted the awe-inspiring moment that happened to him at the renowned Crypto.com Arena.

Showing no time wasted in thinking, the coming generation of the Los Angeles Lakers' mighty LeBron James’ son Bronny James, recalled when Curry approached him and exchanged greetings that left a memorable impression on the young basketball talent.

During the conversation at Bleacher Reports’ interview, he said, “I think when I seen Steph playing at Crypto a minute ago, he dapped me up. I feel that was pretty cool."

However, it is obvious for Bronny to take aspirations from Curry, as he has observed the exciting battles between his father, LeBron James, and Curry on the NBA's grand stage multiple times.

The upcoming NBA draft's impact on Bronny's future team and its potential influence on his father's free agency decisions have sparked various speculations, and the rumors say that Bronny's clash with the NBA greats would be worth waiting for.

While there's uncertainty about whether the Lakers will choose Bronny, reports also suggest that he has displayed impressive skills and demeanor during the pre-draft process, affirming his potential to make a positive impact in the NBA, regardless of the team he joins.

Big Names in Play to Draft Bronny James

The potential destinations for Bronny James in the 2024 NBA Draft are generating significant buzz and speculation. The Utah Jazz, led by Danny Ainge and with the possibility of selecting Bronny with the 32nd pick, may find in him the spark they've been waiting for to attract a superstar like LeBron, given the genuine potential of a father-son pairing.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers, holding the 55th pick, are expected to consider picking Bronny and potentially allowing him to continue his development under the mentorship of his father, LeBron, in a familiar and legacy-rich setting.

On the other hand, the Oklahoma City Thunder, despite currently lacking a second-round pick, remain a compelling option for Bronny due to their abundance of assets and the forward-thinking approach of General Manager Sam Presti.

The Thunder's promising young core and LeBron's admiration for Presti's management style positions Oklahoma City as an intriguing platform for Bronny to carve out his own path and sustain ongoing growth and development.

