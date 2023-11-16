When is Conor McGregor fighting again? The Notorious hints at possible date for hugely anticipated UFC return

Conor McGregor is widely regarded as one of the best UFC fighters of all time. 155-pound king has captured championships in two divisions lightweight and featherweight. There are only nine fighters to hold two division titles.

McGregor is the first fighter to hold two titles at the same time. Notorious last fought Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight. Conor McGregor broke his leg during the fight and was out of the competition for almost three years.

McGregor has now entered the UFC’s anti-drug program. And is expected to make his comeback near next year at UFC 300.

There is still no official announcement regarding when McGregor will make his comeback, but recently the Notorious took part in a question and answer session on his Twitter handle with the hashtag AskNotorious.

McGregor responded to several fan questions on Twitter, including one about the rumor of his return. A fan named Dylan Hudson asked him "Are you in or out for UFC 300?"

155-pound king responded to the fan by saying “In”.

Conor McGregor’s rumored opponent

Former Bellator champion Michael Chandler called out Conor McGregor after knocking out Tony Ferguson.

“Conor McGregor, you’ve got to come back and fight somebody. I am the most entertaining lightweight on the planet. But I want to up the stakes, Conor. I want you at your biggest, I want you at your baddest and I want you at your best. You and me at 170 this summer, this fall, this winter. Holler at your boy” Michael Chandler expressed.

Fans also asked McGregor why the UFC keeps postponing the date of his return fight. McGregor responded to the fans' question saying:

“I am confident we get the set date. There is no one holding no one back. A lot goes on behind the scenes but all involved are working hard to make it happen.”

