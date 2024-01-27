When is Doc Rivers expected to make his Milwaukee Bucks coaching debut? Find out

The Milwaukee Bucks have brought on Doc Rivers as their new head coach, marking the 18th shift in this role in the franchise's history. With his championship-winning coaching resume spanning 24 seasons, Rivers is well-equipped to help guide the Bucks toward victory.

Between his service at Orlando Magic (1999-03), Boston Celtics (2004-13), Los Angeles Clippers (2013-20), and Philadelphia 76ers (2020-23), Rivers achieved an impressive 1,097 victories. This record positions him ninth in NBA history, showcasing a notable win-loss ratio of 1,097-763 (.590).

During his 24 years as head coach, Rivers guided his teams to the playoffs 19 times, made two appearances in the NBA Finals, and secured an NBA Championship with the Celtics in 2008. His 111 playoff victories occupy the fourth spot in league history.

Bucks General Manager Jon Horst spoke highly of Rivers, praising his strong leadership skills and communication abilities. “Rivers, a tested and esteemed champion coach, is acknowledged as a groundbreaking innovator. He's just the right candidate to guide our talented, experienced team," Horst said.

Bucks co-owners Wes Edens, Jimmy and Dee Haslam, and Jamie Dinan are enthusiastic about bringing Rivers on board. They believe his solid coaching experience and winning leadership will greatly contribute to the team's potential.

Rivers is set to make his coaching debut for the Milwaukee Bucks against the Denver Nuggets on Monday, as confirmed by ESPN Senior NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski.

Advertisement

Rivers expressed gratitude and excitement about his new role. “I'm thankful for the trust shown by Wes, Jimmy, Dee, and Jamie, and also Jon.

It’s delightful to return to Milwaukee where I received my basketball education from Rick Majerus, Al McGuire, and Hank Raymonds at Marquette. My experience at ESPN was special and I’m grateful for it. Now, I look forward to my journey with the Bucks.”

In 1999-00, Rivers earned the title of NBA Coach of the Year. In a 2022 survey conducted by 43 current and former NBA head coaches in association with the National Basketball Coaches Association, he was selected as one of the 15 Greatest Coaches in NBA history.

ALSO READ: Who is Doc Rivers and What is his Coaching Record?

Doc Rivers' Historic Pursuit: Climbing NBA wins chart with the Bucks

With a combined total of 1,208 regular season and playoff wins, he claims the eighth spot in NBA's history for most victories by a head coach.

He is just two wins short of surpassing Larry Brown's 1,098 victories on the NBA's all-time regular season wins list as he steps into his new role as the Bucks' head coach.

Replacing Adrian Griffin, who, after leading the Bucks to a 30-13 record, was dismissed on Jan. 23, he is inheriting a team mid-season for the first time in his career.

His tenure takes its place as the third shortest amongst full-time NBA head coaches in history.

Rivers turned to coaching in the 1999-2000 season in Orlando, post his 13-year stint as a player that ended in 1996.

Rivers' four-year contract, worth approximately $40 million, extends through 2026-27 as reported by The Athletic. His salary for the current season, logically, should be prorated.

This NBA season saw a significant shift in the coaching market, starting with Detroit's engagement of Monty Williams for six years at $13 million annually, a total of $78.5 million, in June.

San Antonio awarded Gregg Popovich a five-year contract worth $16 million annually, totaling $80 million in July.

Miami raised the stakes by offering Erik Spoelstra an eight-year extension valued approximately at $120 million at $15 million annually on Jan. 10.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Pacers overcome Devin Booker's 62-Point game, secure 133-131 victory against Suns