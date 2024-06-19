When Is Gervonta Davis Fighting Vasiliy Lomachenko?

A potential lightweight clash between the two Titans is right around the corner. Gervonta Davis and Vasiliy Lomachenko are currently in talks for the said bout. Top Rank promoter Bob Arum revealed it would take place sometime in November.

After beating Frank Martin, Gervonta Davis is expected to face the Ukrainian lightweight contender. A fight between the two has been brewing for a long time as fans yearn for a potential fight.

Bob Arum hints at possible date for Gervonta Davis vs Vasiliy Lomachenko

Gervonta Davis recently put on a masterclass against Frank Martin. As expected, Tank viciously knocked out The Ghost in the eighth round. This highlight victory has fans talking about his next fight.

The potential fight against Shakur Stevenson is a fight that has been brewing for a long time. Both contenders share a long-standing rivalry that fans want to witness in the ring. Another possible bout is the rematch against Ryan Garcia.

However, the focal point of the discourse is a fight against Vasiliy Lomachenko. In an interview with Boxing News, Top Rank promoter Bob Arum hinted at a possible date for the aforementioned fight.

Arum acknowledges the draw that Gervonta Davis vs Vasiliy Lomachenko possesses. The Top Rank promoter called Stevenson’s last fight ‘not entertaining’ despite Shakur grabbing the victory.

The 92-year-old promoter claimed the previous conversations with PBC to be a step ahead for Davis vs Lomachenko. He then went on to reveal a possible date for the fight to take place.

“Hopefully, we’ll put it together, expeditiously, for sometime in November,” said Bob Arum. The veteran promoter named November as the month for a possible showdown between Gervonta Davis and Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Arum does not rule out the possibility of a potential matchup for Tank against Stevenson. Claiming Shakur to be a ‘terrific fighter,’ the Top Rank promoter looks for a possible opportunity for Davis to step in to fight the 26-year-old.

Gervonta Davis responds to Ryan Garcia claiming he has no power

Gervonta Davis is known to be one of the hardest hitters in the division. Tank holds a record of thirty wins, twenty-eight of those coming by way of knockout. Fans love to witness the American contender turn the lights out for every opponent he faces.

Former rival Ryan Garcia had an interesting choice of words regarding Davis’ power. KingRy claimed Gervonta possessed no power in the ring. He revealed Tank’s strength to be accuracy rather than his brute force.

Upon hearing this, Davis did not stay silent. In an interview with ES News, the lightweight contender clapped back claiming he wanted a rematch against Ryan Garcia. He also expressed his desire to fight him in the 140-pound weight division.

“Beat his a**,” said Gervonta Davis. Although Garcia picked Tank to knock out Frank Martin, he completely focused on Ryan’s comments regarding his power.

A rematch between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia has picked fans’ interest. Both contenders have agreed to the fight on multiple occasions.