When is Jamal Murray coming back?: Looking into Nuggets star’s injury status and recovery timeline

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that Jamal Murray, the point guard for the Denver Nuggets, is likely to be off the court for the rest of November due to a hamstring injury.

Wojnarowski also mentions that the Nuggets are adopting a cautious strategy with Murray, who might require three to four weeks to recover thoroughly.

What is Jamal Murray's injury?

The Nuggets have listed Murray on the injury report with a right hamstring strain.

On November 4th, during Denver's game against Chicago, Murray got injured. With 11:10 minutes left in the second quarter, he left the game and did not return.

He was observed limping towards the locker room.

Initially, the Nuggets expressed uncertainty about Murray's ability to return to the game against the Bulls, citing tightness in his hamstring.

How long will Jamal Murray be out?

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on November 8th that Murray could be out for "three to four weeks" due to his hamstring strain.

Before the Nuggets' game against New Orleans on November 6, Malone expressed that Murray's injury was more than a "one or two-game injury".

According to Katy Winge of AltitudeTV, Malone mentioned that the Nuggets had to keep the wider perspective in mind as the injury would last "longer than they would like".

Malone, following the team's victory over the Bulls, voiced concern over Murray's injury because it could persist for a lengthy period, thus emphasizing the need for a cautious approach.

In the last regular season, Murray participated in 65 out of 82 games. A torn ACL in his left knee caused him to sit out for the entire 2021-22 season.

